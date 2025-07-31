Chicago Fire FC Midfielder Kellyn Acosta to be Featured in "Celebrating Impact" Content Series from Audi, MLS, and the Players' Tribune

CHICAGO // NEW YORK - Audi of America, Major League Soccer (MLS) and The Players' Tribune today announced that Kellyn Acosta of Chicago Fire FC will be featured in the Celebrating Impact content series for his demonstration of excellence in driving progress in his community.

Working directly with Acosta to spotlight causes that are important to him, content will be unveiled through written, video, and social across The Players' Tribune's and MLS' channels, amplifying the power of Acosta's voice and raising awareness for charities close to his heart.

Acosta has a longstanding history of positively impacting the community through the work of his foundation, the Kellyn Acosta Foundation, to raise awareness and funds for disadvantaged youth in local communities, and empowers them through soccer, sportsmanship, education and experience. Acosta is also an Ambassador for Special Olympics, U.S. Amputee Soccer, and an advocate for Global Down Syndrome Foundation. As a member of the Fire, Acosta has been a major supporter of the Chicago Fire Foundation, working with the Club's charitable arm on a variety of philanthropic projects, including a book drive for area youth and pitch revitalizations to increase access to soccer in underserved communities across Chicagoland.

"It's a privilege to have the platform to help inspire and be a voice for positive change, and I'm honored to be featured in the Celebrating Impact content series from Audi," said Acosta. "Giving back to underserved communities is such an important part of my life, and through this recognition I'm now even further committed to driving forward progress in a special place that means so much to me."

In support of Acosta's incredible work driving progress off the field, Audi will be making a $50,000 contribution through the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to the nonprofit organization Acosta selected: the Kellyn Acosta Foundation.

As MLS celebrates its landmark 30th season, the Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award returns to recognize players making a difference beyond the pitch, highlighting Audi's continued commitment to community impact. A selection committee - comprised of current players, technical staff, front office staff and media members - will consider current MLS players who are dedicated to enriching lives and improving communities across the league. The selected player will receive a $150,000 contribution to support their charity of choice, with the award presented during MLS Cup presented by Audi.

In their decade of partnership with MLS, Audi has played a key role in supporting the development of young soccer players, most notably as the force behind the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative. Launched in 2019, the initiative focuses on removing financial and logistical barriers that limit access to the sport, providing funding to MLS academies for education, housing, and transportation - all critical elements in developing talented players across the league. The Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative has evolved beyond on-field player development to also support and spotlight the community initiatives led by players. Since its inception, Audi has contributed more than $5 million to support MLS academies and player selected charity organizations.

