Colorado Rapids Call up Sydney Wathuta on Short-Term Agreement for Leagues Cup Matches against Santos Laguna and Club Tijuana
July 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club has called up forward Sydney Wathuta from the club's MLS NEXT Pro side on a Short-Term Agreement. Wathuta will be available for selection for the Rapids' Leagues Cup matches against Santos Laguna on Thursday, July 31, and Club Tijuana on Sunday, August 3.
Wathuta, 21, joined the Rapids organization after his rights were acquired by Colorado in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft, where he was selected 16th overall from the University of Vermont. The forward then signed his first professional contract with Colorado Rapids 2 on January 16 and has since gone on to be a regular starter with the team across the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. So far this season, Wathuta has recorded five goals and two assists in 12 appearances to lead the second team in goal contributions.
Wathuta excelled during his collegiate career and was a part of a Catamount team that won the NCAA D1 National Championship during the 2024 season after their 2-1 victory over Marshall University on December 16. Over his two seasons with Vermont, he made 39 appearances with 34 starts, having logged 2,883 total minutes. Wathuta recorded three goals and fifteen assists, with his most successful season coming this past year in 2024. The forward netted three goals and supplied 14 assists, which set a new Vermont single-season record and ranked second in NCAA Division 1.
The call up will mark Wathuta's first of four available Short-Term Agreements for the 2025 MLS season. Per the 2025 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, aged 25 or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.
TRANSACTION: The Colorado Rapids have called up forward Sydney Wathuta from the club's MLS NEXT Pro side on a Short-Term Agreement for the team's matches against Santos Laguna and Club Tijuana.
Sydney Wathuta
Position: Forward
Pronunciation: SID-nee WAH-too-tah
Height: 6-2
Weight: 180
Birthdate: June 11, 2004
Birthplace: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Nationality: Canadian
Major League Soccer Stories from July 31, 2025
- FC Cincinnati Wins Leagues Cup Opener over CF Monterrey 3-2 - FC Cincinnati
- CLTFC loses opening match of Leagues Cup 2025; faces Chivas on Sunday in pivotal match for both teams - Charlotte FC
- LAFC Continues Leagues Cup Quest against Pachuca at Bmo Stadium on Friday Night - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC to Host Tigres UANL in Second Leagues Cup Phase One Match at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Colorado Rapids Call up Sydney Wathuta on Short-Term Agreement for Leagues Cup Matches against Santos Laguna and Club Tijuana - Colorado Rapids
- Real Salt Lake Waives Axel Kei - Real Salt Lake
- Nashville SC to Host English Premier League Side Aston Villa FC Saturday at GEODIS Park - Nashville SC
- CF Montréal to Take on Club Deportivo Toluca in Leagues Cup on Friday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Sounders FC Kicks off Leagues Cup 2025 Play against Cruz Azul on Thursday Night at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Continue Leagues Cup Action Versus Liga MX Side Mazatlán F.C. - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC Midfielder Kellyn Acosta to be Featured in "Celebrating Impact" Content Series from Audi, MLS, and the Players' Tribune - Chicago Fire FC
- Panthers, Charlotte FC Partner with YMCA of Greater Charlotte to Expand Youth Sports Programming - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Acquire a 2026 Third Round SuperDraft Selection from FC Cincinnati for the Right of First Refusal for Goalkeeper Nate Crockford - D.C. United
- Minnesota United Grants Wish for MNUFC Fan Tommy Schweinitz - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Add Goalkeeper Nathan Crockford to Roster Via Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- Timbers Open Leagues Cup 2025 with 4-0 Victory over Atlético de San Luis at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Cabral the Hero in Dramatic Penalty Shootout Win as RSL Opens 2025 Leagues Cup with Home Victory over Club América - Real Salt Lake
- Loons Score Four Goals in Resounding Victory over Querétaro FC - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Rapids Stories
- Colorado Rapids Call up Sydney Wathuta on Short-Term Agreement for Leagues Cup Matches against Santos Laguna and Club Tijuana
- Rapids Kick off 2025 Leagues Cup Campaign with Home Match against Club Santos Laguna
- Colorado Rapids Loan Kimani Stewart-Baynes to Lexington SC
- Inside the Matchups: Rapids vs. Liga MX Foes in Leagues Cup 2025
- Colorado Rapids Acquire U.S. Youth International Noah Cobb on Loan from Atlanta United