Timbers Open Leagues Cup 2025 with 4-0 Victory over Atlético de San Luis at Providence Park

July 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers took all three points in their opening match of Leagues Cup 2025, defeating Liga MX side Atlético de San Luis 4-0 on Wednesday night at Providence Park. David Da Costa opened the scoring just 36 seconds into the match, tallying the third fastest goal in Leagues Cup history. The second half saw three more Portland goals from Kevin Kelsy, Ariel Lassiter and Felipe Mora as the Timbers finished the night at the top of the Leagues Cup table.

Leagues Cup Returns

Tonight marked the start of the Timbers' third-ever Leagues Cup campaign. Portland improved its record in the tournament to 4-3-0 with tonight's win. Next up, Portland will host Querétaro F.C. for its second Phase One match of the international tournament on Saturday, August 2, at Providence Park. The top four MLS teams and top four Liga MX sides advance to the quarterfinals. The champion and the second and third-place finishers qualify for the Concacaf Champions League and have an opportunity to earn a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Scoring Onslaught

David Da Costa opened the match with the third quickest goal in Leagues Cup history, scoring in just 36 seconds for his fifth goal in 2025. Da Costa is now tied with Antony for the lead in goal contributions this year across all competitions with 13 (5G, 8A). Kevin Kelsy scored his sixth goal of 2025 and Felipe Mora also scored his sixth goal of the year. Mora is tied with Zac McGraw for most Leagues Cup goals among current players with two. Ariel Lassiter scored his first career goal for the Green and Gold.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - David Da Costa, 1st minute: After a blocked pass, David Da Costa rushed in and scored on his first touch from the top of the 18-yard box. The forward beamed the ball into the bottom left corner with his right foot.

POR - Kevin Kelsy (Santiago Moreno), 56th minute: Santiago Moreno drove down the right side of the pitch where he crossed it towards the back post to find Kevin Kelsy, who jumped and headed it into the right corner of the net.

POR - Ariel Lassiter (Diego Chara), 73rd minute: Diego Chara played a through ball past the midfield for Ariel Lassiter, who drove into the box to score off a quick move, nutmegging the goalkeeper.

POR - Felipe Mora (Santiago Moreno), 78th minute: Santiago Moreno controlled the ball inside the six-yard box before finding Felipe Mora's feet at the top of the box. Mora quickly fired a shot off the crossbar and over the goal line.

Notes

Tonight's win puts the Timbers at the top of the Leagues Cup table.

With the win, the Timbers secured their fourth-ever Leagues Cup victory.

James Pantemis recorded his fourth clean sheet of 2025.

David Da Costa opened the match with the third quickest goal in Leagues Cup history, scoring in jus t 36 seconds.

Da Costa scored his fifth goal of the year.

Da Costa is tied with Antony for the most goal contributions in 2025 with 13 (5G, 8A).

Kevin Kelsy scored his sixth goal of 2025.

Ariel Lassiter scored his first goal for the Green and Gold.

Felipe Mora scored his sixth goal of the year.

Antony, Kelsy and Mora are now tied for most goals in 2025.

Mora is tied with Zac McGraw for most Leagues Cup goals among current Timbers players (2).

Next Game

The Timbers remain at home to host their second Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One match against Liga MX's Querétaro F.C. at Providence Park on Satur day, August 2. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 8 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish and national broadcast on FS1, with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers vs. Atlético de San Luis - Leagues Cup 2025 - Phase One

July 30, 2025 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 1 3 4

Atlético de San Luis 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

POR: Da Costa, 1

POR: Kelsy (Moreno), 56

POR: Lassiter (Chara), 73

POR: Mora (Moreno), 78

Misconduct Summary:

ASL: Galdames (caution), 34

POR: Mosquera (caution), 35

ASL: Águila (caution), 40

POR: Kelsy (caution), 44

ASL: Sanabria (caution), 90+2

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D K. Miller, D Surman (McGraw, 46), D Fory, D Mosquera, M Smith (Nuñez, 75), M Chara Š, M Fernandez (Lassiter, 68), M Ortiz, M Da Costa (Moreno, 40), F Kelsy (Mora, 68)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Crepeau, GK Muse, D E. Miller, M Ayala, M Paredes, F Guerra

TOTAL SHOTS: 4 (four players tied, 1); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (four players tied, 1); FOULS: 18 (Kelsy, 4); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 0, SAVES: 5

ASL: GK Sanchez, D Cruz (Jaunpe, 64), D Torres, D Águila, D Dominguez, D Sanabria, M Macías (Salles- Lamonge, 46), M Garcia, M Dourado (Marchand, 75), F Galdames (Philipe, 57), F Klimowicz (Villal, 64)

Substitutes Not Used: GK De Alba, GK C. Ozuna, D Fregoso, D Belisario, M Herrera, GK De Alba, M Perez, F Munoz, F Juarez

TOTAL SHOTS: 15 (Garcia, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Salles- Lamonge, 2); FOULS: 16 (Sanabria, 4); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 0

Referee: Ismael Cornejo

Assistant Referees: Juan Zumba, G iovany Garcia

Fourth Official: Filiberto Martinez

VAR: Ricardo Montero

Attendance: 11,515







