Minnesota United Grants Wish for MNUFC Fan Tommy Schweinitz

July 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club will be granting MNUFC fan and Make-A-Wish Minnesota Kid Tommy Schweinitz's wish of becoming a professional soccer player for the Major League Soccer team.

Tommy's wish of becoming a professional soccer player for Minnesota United was officially revealed to him on Thursday, July 17 in a surprise visit to his family home by some of his favorite MNUFC players: Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and Forward Tani Oluwaseyi.

"We're incredibly honored to partner with Make-A-Wish Minnesota to celebrate Tommy, a long-time Minnesota United fan whose strength and spirit inspire us all," said Minnesota United Director of Community Relations Jen Winterfeldt. "Tommy's passion for the game and enthusiasm for the club are a reminder of the power of soccer to bring people together, and we're proud to be part of making this special wish come true."

Tommy, a 17-year-old soccer player, was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma after experiencing pain in his right leg. He underwent chemotherapy and treatment, and with the support of his family, had to make the difficult decision to amputate the cancerous leg from the knee down to prevent the rare cancer from spreading. Tommy continues to play soccer with the help of physical therapy and attended the Chicago Amputee Soccer Youth Clinic and Community Day in downtown Chicago on July 26.

"We are grateful for our strong partnership with Minnesota United FC and look forward to Tommy's wish coming true," said President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Minnesota Paul Krueger. "Wishes like this bring the community together and allow the team, staff and fans to bring hope and strength to kids who have been through so much."

Tommy will sign a first team contract alongside MNUFC Head Coach Eric Ramsay on Friday, August 8 and attend training with his parents Liz and Gerd. He will also be included in all first-team activities prior to the start of Minnesota United's game against the Colorado Rapids on Sunday, August 10, including the processional, coin toss, Starting XI photo and kickoff. With the help of his new teammates, Tommy will score a goal in front of MNUFC fans to start the game. Media members are invited to attend Minnesota United's training session on Friday, August 8 at 10:30 a.m. CT at the National Sports Center in Blaine to meet Minnesota Wish Kid Tommy Schweinitz.

This is the second wish that Minnesota United has been a part of, following Carter Lucero's wish of scoring in front of his Minnesota family was granted in 2024.







