CF Montréal to Take on Club Deportivo Toluca in Leagues Cup on Friday
July 31, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
HARRISON, New Jersey - CF Montréal will face Liga MX side Club Deportivo Toluca in its second Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One match at Sports Illustrated Stadium on Friday at 9pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).
Interim head coach Marco Donadel's team opened its Leagues Cup campaign with a 7-6 victory in penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw to Club León last Tuesday at Stade Saputo. Prince Owusu scored his 14th goal in all competitions to force a penalty shootout and the Montrealers secured two points in their first Phase One match.
With the result, CF Montréal's record against Liga MX clubs in the competition is now at 1-0-2 with two penalty shootout victories following draws. Overall, the Bleu-blanc-noir's record in Leagues Cup is 1-3-2.
Toluca also began its Leagues Cup run with a victory in penalty kicks last Tuesday against the Columbus Crew. Forward Paulinho scored two answered goals to tie the game 2-2 after 90 minutes and send both teams to a penalty shootout. The Liga MX outfit banked two points with a 4-2 victory in penalties.
