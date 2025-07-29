CF Montréal Takes down Club León in Penalty Kicks

July 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTRÉAL - In its League Cup 2025 opening match, CF Montréal defeated Club León 7-6 in penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw Tuesday night at Stade Saputo.

After six perfect rounds of penalty kicks, Tom Pearce scored from the spot, then Sebastián Santos hit the crossbar, handing the victory to the Montrealers.

León opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a goal from forward Rogelio Funes Mori.

Prince Owusu equalized in the 62nd with his 14th goal in all competitions. The German found the back of the net in all three competitions CF Montréal competed in 2025.

CF Montréal will play its second Leagues Cup match this Friday as it takes on Club Deportivo Toluca at Sports Illustrated Stadium at 9:00pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

GAME NOTES

-Jonathan Sirois played his 100th game with CF Montréal, in all competitions.

-Joel Waterman and Bryce Duke are the only players to have played all six Leagues Cup games in CF Montréal's history.

Post-match comments from interim head coach Marco Donadel will be available HERE.

MARCO DONADEL

"We are continuing our process of maturity. We went down 1-0 but we continued to play the same way we do every game. We know exactly what to do. To try to push, to force them to go back and to try to create space and chances. Today was probably one of the best games of the season. We are improving physically. The relationship between our players on the field is very good. Our goal was to try to stay alive in the competition after tonight and I think that we reached our goal."







Major League Soccer Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.