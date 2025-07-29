CF Montréal Takes down Club León in Penalty Kicks
July 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTRÉAL - In its League Cup 2025 opening match, CF Montréal defeated Club León 7-6 in penalty kicks following a 1-1 draw Tuesday night at Stade Saputo.
After six perfect rounds of penalty kicks, Tom Pearce scored from the spot, then Sebastián Santos hit the crossbar, handing the victory to the Montrealers.
León opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a goal from forward Rogelio Funes Mori.
Prince Owusu equalized in the 62nd with his 14th goal in all competitions. The German found the back of the net in all three competitions CF Montréal competed in 2025.
CF Montréal will play its second Leagues Cup match this Friday as it takes on Club Deportivo Toluca at Sports Illustrated Stadium at 9:00pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).
GAME NOTES
-Jonathan Sirois played his 100th game with CF Montréal, in all competitions.
-Joel Waterman and Bryce Duke are the only players to have played all six Leagues Cup games in CF Montréal's history.
Post-match comments from interim head coach Marco Donadel will be available HERE.
MARCO DONADEL
"We are continuing our process of maturity. We went down 1-0 but we continued to play the same way we do every game. We know exactly what to do. To try to push, to force them to go back and to try to create space and chances. Today was probably one of the best games of the season. We are improving physically. The relationship between our players on the field is very good. Our goal was to try to stay alive in the competition after tonight and I think that we reached our goal."
Major League Soccer Stories from July 29, 2025
- CF Montréal Takes down Club León in Penalty Kicks - Club de Foot Montreal
- New York City FC Falls to Club Puebla, 0-3 - New York City FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce Sellout for Tuesday's Leagues Cup Match Versus Tigres UANL - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sounders FC Launches New Docuseries All Forward: the Jesús Ferreira Story, Presented by Providence Swedish - Seattle Sounders FC
- Match Preview: Inter Miami CF to Host Atlas FC in Leagues Cup 2025 - Inter Miami CF
- Timbers Announce Leagues Cup 2025 Roster - Portland Timbers
- Minnesota United FC vs. Querétaro FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Real Salt Lake and Midfielder Lachlan Brook Agree on Mutual Termination of MLS Contract - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Gear up for Leagues Cup and Look to Build on Their Performances - FC Cincinnati
- Innova Solutions Becomes an Official Digital Transformation Partner of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC - Charlotte FC
- Leagues Cup 2025: Bracket, Key Dates, Everything Fans Need to Know - Charlotte FC
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Open Leagues Cup with Matchup with Familiar Liga MX Foe - FC Cincinnati
- Inside the Matchups: Rapids vs. Liga MX Foes in Leagues Cup 2025 - Colorado Rapids
- Head Coach Mikey Varas Visits Rosa Parks Elementary - San Diego FC
- San Diego FC Hosts Reality TV Weekend Featuring Survivor Winner Ethan Zohn and Stars from Big Brother & the Amazing Race - San Diego FC
- San Diego FC to Host C.F. Pachuca in Leagues Cup Debut at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Sounders FC Signs Midfielder Snyder Brunell - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Cincinnati Announce Rosters for 10th Anniversary Night Post-Match Alumni Friendly Presented by Toyota - FC Cincinnati
- Matchday Guide: FC Cincinnati vs CF Monterrey - Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off Leagues Cup Phase One at Home Wednesday vs. Club América - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Club de Foot Montreal Stories
- CF Montréal Takes down Club León in Penalty Kicks
- CF Montréal Kick off Leagues Cup against Club León Tuesday at Stade Saputo
- CF Montréal Earns 3-1 Win to Top New England Revolution
- CF Montréal in Massachusetts to Take on New England Revolution on Friday
- CF Montréal Acquires Defender Efraín Morales from Atlanta United