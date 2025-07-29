Match Preview: Inter Miami CF to Host Atlas FC in Leagues Cup 2025

July 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF will get its Leagues Cup 2025 campaign underway this Wednesday, July 29, with the team set to host LIGA MX side Atlas FC for the team's first Phase One match. Kick off at Chase Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets

Secure your tickets HERE to cheer on Inter Miami from the stands on Wednesday!

Parking

Before heading to the game, view Chase Stadium's matchday parking information HERE! We encourage Fans to buy parking passes in advance of arrival to Chase Stadium. Buy your gameday parking pass!

Brightline - GOOOL Getter Trains

Inter Miami and Brightline are back for another action-packed season! Take GOOOL GETTER trains and complimentary shuttles from Brightline Fort Lauderdale Station directly to all the Inter Miami CF matches this season at Chase Stadium!

Where to Watch

All Leagues Cup matches will be presented live to fans in over 100 countries and regions through the Apple TV app with no blackouts. In addition, TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast home for selected matches in Mexico, United States and Canada. More detailed information regarding broadcasts is available.

Inter Miami Form Leading Into Leagues Cup 2025

Inter Miami has been in great form since resuming MLS regular season action after its FIFA Club World Cup 2025, recording four wins, a loss and a draw in its past six fixtures.

Inter Miami Leaders in 2025

Inter Miami's leaders so far have been captain Lionel Messi with 24 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions, while forward Luis Suárez leads in assists with 13 assists 31 appearances in all competitions.

Upcoming Player Milestone

With an appearance on Wednesday, Benjamin Cremaschi would make Club history on Wednesday. The young midfielder, currently sittiing at 99 total appearances, would become the first Academy product in Inter Miami history to play 100 matches for the Club.

Leagues Cup 2025

Leagues Cup 2025 will take place from July 29 to Aug. 31 and will feature 36 clubs total, including all 18 LIGA MX teams, and 18 qualifying MLS teams. The top nine teams in each MLS Conference (Eastern Conference and Western Conference) who participated in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs season qualified. Per MLS' North American cup qualification criteria, MLS expansion club San Diego FC, takes the place of Vancouver Whitecaps FC for Leagues Cup 2025.

As in 2023 and 2024, there are no draws. Each team receives one point if the game is tied after 90 minutes and the winner of the subsequent penalty shootout will earn an additional point. The winner of a match in regulation earns three points. During the Leagues Cup Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Third Place and Final, if tied at the end of regulation time the winner will be determined by a subsequent penalty shootout.

Leagues Cup 2025 will be played in two rounds: Phase One and the Knockout Rounds.

What is at stake?

Leagues Cup 2025 will see its 36 participants competing for the coveted title and one of three spots in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Inter Miami CF's History in Leagues Cup Action

Inter Miami will be making its third appearance in the tournament. Notably, in 2023, in what was the inaugural edition of the Leagues Cup, Inter Miami went all the way and won the competition to clinch a historic first trophy for the Club.

In 2024, Inter Miami concluded its participation in the Round of 16 after initially advancing past the Group Stage and the Round of 32.

Scouting Atlas FC

The LIGA MX side visits South Florida to start their Leagues Cup campaign after playing their first three LIGA MX 2025 Torneo Apertura matches. The Red and Blacks currently sit ninth out of 18 clubs with four points from a win, a loss and a draw. Atlas most recently fell 3-1 on the road against CF Monterrey on Saturday.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.