Innova Solutions Becomes an Official Digital Transformation Partner of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC
July 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Charlotte, N.C. - Innova Solutions, a global leader in technology and talent solutions, is bringing cutting-edge innovation to professional sports as an Official Digital Transformation Partner of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC.
The multi-year agreement, which marks Innova's first partnership in both the NFL and MLS, reflects a shared passion for peak performance and operational excellence from the field and pitch to the boardroom and beyond.
"By partnering with both the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC, Innova Solutions sees the incredible value in the unique opportunity to align with both brands to create year-round exposure," said Eric Sudol, Chief Revenue Officer, Tepper Sports & Entertainment. "Collaborating on technology solutions that strengthen our performance on and off the field is a powerful differentiator, and we're excited about the possibilities this partnership will bring."
Designed to meet the distinct needs of each club, the partnership spans branding, marketing, elevated stadium and event experiences, and cutting-edge technology initiatives. Notably, the Carolina Panthers are teaming up with Innova on a cloud native football analytics initiative, aimed at enhancing performance through data-driven insights - underscoring the team's continued focus on technology and performance advancement.
"Digital innovation is redefining what peak performance means across every industry, and our partnership with the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC brings that same transformation to the world of sports," said Raj Sardana, founder and CEO of Innova Solutions.
"By uniting Innova's expertise in next-gen technology with each team's bold vision, we're on a mission to enhance the fan experience and help shape the future of the game-together."
As part of the partnership, Innova Solutions served as the presenting sponsor of the Carolina Panthers Chalk Talk-an exclusive event held on June 10, 2025, for PSL Owners that featured in-depth football conversations with Head Coach Dave Canales and coordinators Ejiro Evero, Brad Idzik, and Tracy Smith.
