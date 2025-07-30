Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs FC Juárez: July 31, 2025

July 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC returns to Bank of America Stadium for a midweek matchup to kick off the third edition of Leagues Cup, an annual competition which pits Major League Soccer Clubs up against Liga MX. The comeptition begins with a Phase One Group Stage, where clubs will face off in three matches, primarily against clubs from its opposing league. The top four teams from each league will then enter a knockout stage to determine the competition's champion. The Crown will begin its 2025 Leagues Cup journey at home tomorow, July 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET against FC Juárez, the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Thursday's match:

Match: Charlotte FC vs. FC Juárez

When: Thursday, July 31

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV - How to Watch & Listen

Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM (English) & WOLS 106.1 FM (Spanish)

For all other radio station affiliates in the Carolinas, click here.

Leagues Cup Phase One MLS Table:

1. CF Montréal (1 GP, 2 points)

2. Columbus Crew (1 GP, 1 point)

3. LAFC (1 GP, 1 point)

T-4. Charlotte FC and 11 other MLS Clubs (0 GP, 0 points)

16. San Diego FC (1 GP, 0 points, -1 GD)

17. Houston Dynamo FC (1 GP, 0 points, -3 GD)

18. New York City FC (1 GP, 0 points, -3 GD)

For the full live table, click here.

JULY 31 // CHARLOTTE FC VS. FC JUAREZ

Leagues Cup is here! FC Juarez comes to The Fortress to take on Charlotte FC on July 31st at 7:30 p.m.

Riding a five-match unbeaten streak, and a Club record four-straight wins, Charlotte FC has built up loads of confidence and a string of great form, which will be key to sucess in the tournament. Coupled with all three Leagues Cup matches being held at Bank of America Stadium, The Crown enters the competition with excitement and hunger to perform with silverware up for grabs

"I think our group is ready. They're excited about the opportunity to win a trophy, the opportunity they have with all the players coming back and the freshness that we have within the group... It's a difficult tournament to win with the format, you can't leave any points on the table so you have to fight for everything," said Associate Head Coach Miles Joseph in his press conference.

Spearheading CLTFC's unbeaten run in league play during July was the attacking quartet of Pep Biel (Four goals, four assists), Idan Toklomati (Three goals), Kerwin Vargas (Two goals, one assist) and Wilfried Zaha (One goal, four assists), who contributed a total of 19 goal contributions in just five matches. Charlotte FC will certainly look to these four to continue their strong form heading into Leagues Cup.

The Crown also will be welcoming back fullback Nathan Byrne, who underwent successful surgery on May 1 to address injured discs in his neck. The Englishman has been a reliable piece to CLTFC's squad since arriving in 2022's secondary transfer window. The defender has logged 87 appearances for Charlotte FC in all competitions and started the first eight matches of the 2025 campaign, anchoring Charlotte's backline to three clean sheets and a 5-2-1 record to begin the year.







