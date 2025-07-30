LA Galaxy Begin Leagues Cup 2025 Campaign by Hosting LIGA MX Side Club Tijuana Tomorrow, Thursday, July 31

July 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - Beginning their Leagues Cup 2025 campaign, the LA Galaxy play host to Club Tijuana at Dignity Health Sports Park tomorrow, Thursday, July 31 (8:00 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy In Leagues Cup Action

In five all-time Leagues Cup matches played under the current format, which began in 2023, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 1-3-1 (6 GF, 9 GA). In three all-time League Cup matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy hold a record of 0-2-1 (3 GF, 5 GA). In the last Leagues Cup match played at Dignity Health Sports Park, LA and Club Deportivo Guadalajara played to a 2-2 draw in regulation before the Galaxy earned a 5-4 penalty-kick shootout win in front of a sell-out crowd of 25,174 fans on Aug. 4, 2024. The furthest the Galaxy have advanced in Leagues Cup was when the club qualified for the Round of 32 of the competition against Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Aug. 8, 2024. In two all-time meetings between the LA Galaxy and Club Tijuana, the series is tied 1-1-0 (3 GF, 4 GA). In the first meeting, the Galaxy earned a 1-0 win over Tijuana in the 2014 Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinal first leg match before 15,159 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on March 12, 2014. In the second meeting, LA fell 4-2 on the road to Club Tijuana before 19,333 fans at Estadio Caliente in the second leg of the 2014 Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinal on March 18.

LA Galaxy Run of Form

In their last eight matches played dating back to May 31, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 3-2-3 (15 GF, 12 GA). Since May 31, Marco Reus has logged two goals and five assists in seven matches played, Matheus Nascimento has recorded six goal contributions (3 goals, 3 assists) in eight matches.

LA Galaxy vs. Club Tijuana

Leagues Cup 2025

Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 8:00 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 8:10 p.m. PT)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Neil Sika (Play-By-Play); Lloyd Sam (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Diego Pessolano (Play-By-Play); Daniel Brailovsky (Analyst)







