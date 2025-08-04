LA Galaxy Earn Point in Penalty-Kick Shootout Loss to Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup 2025 Clash

August 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - Continuing their Leagues Cup 2025 campaign, the LA Galaxy earned a 1-1 draw against LIGA MX side Cruz Azul in regulation before falling 8-7 in a penalty-kick shootout before a sell-out crowd of 24,285 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday night.

LA Galaxy In Leagues Cup

In seven all-time Leagues Cup matches played under the current format, which began in 2023, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 2-3-2 (12 GF, 12 GA). In five all-time League Cup matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy hold a record of 1-2-2 (9 GF, 8 GA). Sunday's matched marked the second meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and Cruz Azul, with LA trailing the all-time series (0-1-1; 2 GF, 3 GA).

LA Galaxy Run of Form

In their last 10 matches played across all competitions dating back to May 31, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 4-2-4 (21 GF, 15 GA). In their last six matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to May 31, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 4-1-1 (14 GF, 6 GA). Notably, Gabriel Pec has recorded a goal (3 goals, 2 assists) in three consecutive matches played across all competitions dating back to July 19. In his last two appearances as a second-half substitute dating back to July 19, Mauricio Cuevas has tallied two assists.

Goal-Scoring Plays

CAZ - Charly Rodriguez (Carlos Rotondi), 17th minute: Carlos Rotondi's cutback pass towards the middle the box found Charly Rodriguez, who laced his shot into the bottom left corner.

LA - Gabriel Pec (Mauricio Cuevas), 81st minute: Marco Reus switched the field of play and picked a pass down the right flank to Mauricio Cuevas. The Los Angeles, native took a touch and delivered a cross behind the Cruz Azul backline that Gabriel Pec poked in from close range.

Postgame Notes

Following the conclusion of the second matchday in Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025, the LA Galaxy (1-0-1; 6 GF, 3 GA, +3 GD) rank fifth in the MLS standings, with the top four MLS teams advancing to the Knockout Round of the competition.

In three matches played against LIGA MX opponents at Dignity Health Sports Park across all competitions during the 2025 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 1-0-2 (6 GF, 3 GA).

Notably, Gabriel Pec has recorded a goal (3 goals, 2 assists) in three consecutive matches played across all competitions dating back to July 19.

Pec has totaled 29 goal contributions (16 goals, 13 assists) in 36 career matches played (34 starts) at home (Rose Bowl & DHSP) across all competitions for the LA Galaxy.

In five career Leagues Cup matches played, Pec has recorded four goals and one assist.

In his last two appearances as a second-half substitute dating back to July 19, Mauricio Cuevas has tallied two assists.

Next Game

Next up, the LA Galaxy conclude their Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One campaign by playing host to Santos Laguna at Dignity Health Sports Park on Thursday, Aug. 7 (8:00 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

Leagues Cup 2025 - Phase One

LA Galaxy vs. Cruz Azul

Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025 - Dignity Health Sports Park (Los Angeles)

Goals By Half 1 2 F (PKs)

LA Galaxy 0 1 1 (7)

Cruz Azul 1 0 1 (8)

Scoring Summary:

CAZ: Rodriguez (Rotondi), 22

LA: Pec (Cuevas), 81

Penalty-Kick Shootout Summary:

1 LA: Reus - Goal

1 CAZ: Lira - Goal

2 LA: Pec - Goal

2 CAZ: Rivero - Goal

3 LA: Nascimento - Goal

3 CAZ: Piovi - Goal

4 LA: Fagundez - Goal

4 CAZ: Rodriguez - Goal

5 LA: Paintsil - Goal

5 CAZ: Dittz - Goal

6 LA: Cuevas - Goal

6 CAZ: Marquez - Goal

7 LA: Nelson - Goal

7 CAZ: Romero - Goal

8 LA: Cerrillo - Saved

8 CAZ: Orozco - Missed

9 LA: Garcés - Saved

9 CAZ: Levy - Goal

Misconduct Summary:

LA: Reus (caution), 14

CAZ: Rivero (caution), 47

LA: Paintsil (caution), 70

CAZ: Lira (caution), 70

LA: Fagundez (caution), 72

CAZ: Marquez (caution), 84

LA: Yoshida (caution), 90+1

LA: Garcés (caution), 90+2

Lineups:

LA: GK Novak Mićović; D Miki Yamane (Mauricio Cuevas, 66), D Emiro Garcés, D Zanka (Maya Yoshida, 90), D Julián Aude (John Nelson, 85); M Edwin Cerrillo, M Diego Fagundez, M Lucas Sanabria (Matheus Nascimento, 46), F Gabriel Pec, F Joseph Paintsil, F Marco Reus ©

Substitutes Not Used: GK JT Marcinkowski, GK John McCarthy; D Eriq Zavaleta, M Tucker Lepley, M Isaiah Parente, M Elijah Wynder, F Miguel Berry, F Christian Ramirez

TOTAL SHOTS: 4 (Joseph Paintsil, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Three players tied, 1); FOULS: 14 (Joseph Paintsil, 4); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 0; SAVES: 5

CAZ: GK Kevin Mier; D Willer Ditta, D Erik Lira, D Gonzalo Piovi, M Carlos Rodriguez, M Jose Rivero ©, M Lorenzo Faravelli (Jesus Orozco, 82), M Carlos Rotondi (Omar Campos, 85), M Mateusz Bogusz, M Jose Paradela (Luka Romero, 65), F Angel Sepulveda (Mateo Levy, 82)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Andres Guino, GK Emmanuel Ochoa, D Jorge Sanchez, D Angel Marquez; M Amaury Garcia, M Fernando Samano; F Karol Velazquez, F Amaury Morales

TOTAL SHOTS: 21 (Mateusz Bogusz, Carlos Rotondi, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Six players tied, 1); FOULS: 13 (Three players tied, 2); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 2

Referee: Filiberto Calix

Assistant Referees: Giovany Garcia, Juan Francisco Zumba

Fourth Official: Kwinsi Williams

VAR: Anthony Bravo

Weather: Clear, 66 degrees

Attendance: 24,285

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial







