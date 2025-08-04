San Diego FC to Host Mazatlán F.C. in Final Leagues Cup Phase One Match at Snapdragon Stadium

August 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) concludes its 2025 Leagues Cup campaign on Tuesday, Aug. 5, when it hosts Liga MX side Mazatlán F.C. at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT, with live coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Tickets for the match are available at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

Tuesday's match marks the final Phase One contest for SDFC, which is seeking its first points of the tournament following closely contested defeats to C.F. Pachuca and Tigres UANL. With a mix of experienced players and rising young talent, SDFC will look to close out its Leagues Cup debut on a high note in front of the home crowd.

SDFC SQUAD Continues to Impress

Despite the results, SDFC's Leagues Cup performances have showcased its developing roster. Nineteen-year-old Luca Bombino and Colombian forward Tomás Ángel each tallied goals in recent matches, while rookie defenders Manu Duah and Oscar Verhoeven continue to earn valuable minutes on the backline. New additions David Vázquez and Aidan Harangi also made their Club debuts during the tournament, with Harangi earning his first start against Tigres on Friday night.

Veteran goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega has anchored the team in net throughout the competition, making key saves across both appearances. Meanwhile, midfielder Emmanuel Boateng and winger Franco Negri both earned their first Leagues Cup starts with SDFC in the previous match.

Mazatlán F.C. Riding Momentum

Mazatlán F.C. enters Tuesday's match in strong form, having collected five points from its opening two group matches. The Liga MX side earned a 2-0 victory over the Houston Dynamo on July 31 after defeating LAFC in penalties on July 29 to claim an additional group-stage point. Mazatlán will pose a formidable challenge for SDFC ahead of the Club's return to MLS Regular Season action.

What's at Stake

Although SDFC has been eliminated from knockout stage contention, Tuesday's match offers an opportunity to build confidence and momentum heading into the final stretch of the MLS Regular Season. For Mazatlán, a win or draw could seal advancement to the next round of Leagues Cup play.

What's Next - Return to MLS Action

Following Tuesday's Leagues Cup finale, SDFC returns to MLS play on Saturday, Aug. 9, with a road match against Sporting Kansas City at Children's Mercy Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. PT with national coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, FS1, and Fox Deportes. The match will also air locally on San Diego Sports 760 AM and TUDN 1700 AM in English and Spanish.

Tickets for the final Leagues Cup match and remaining home fixtures are available now at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

SAN DIEGO FC VS MAZATLÁN F.C.

2025 Leagues Cup | Match 3

Tuesday, Aug. 5 | 7:00 p.m. PT

Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, Calif.

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS English Announcers: Neil Sika (PxP), Lloyd Sam (Analyst)

MLS Spanish Announcers: Sammy Sadovnik (PxP), Daniel Brailovsky (Analyst)

MATCH INFO:

SDFC Match Preview Soundbites - Mikey Varas, Godoy

SDFC Audio Pronunciation Guide

Watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

San Diego FC App: iOS, Android







