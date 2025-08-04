Atlanta United Signs Midfielder Steven Alzate

August 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced it has signed midfielder Steven Alzate from Hull City of the English Football League Championship through the 2030 season. Alzate will occupy an international roster spot pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa. He's the fourth incoming player for Atlanta during the MLS Secondary Transfer Window, which runs through Aug. 21.

"We're excited to sign Steven and look forward to welcoming him to the club and the city of Atlanta," Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said. "He's a technical midfielder, shows good quality on the ball in possession and brings experience from multiple leagues in Europe."

Alzate arrives with 200 career appearances and 15 goals and 19 assists across all competitions, including the English Premier League, EFL Championship and Belgium's Jupiler Pro League. He joins Atlanta from Hull City where he started 22 of his 29 appearances in his first season with the club, recording one assist against Swansea on Dec. 21, 2024.

The Colombian midfielder previously spent two seasons on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion at Belgian side Standard Liege from 2022-2024 where he made 54 appearances and recorded five goals and nine assists in all competitions. Alzate played for Ronny Deila during the 2022-2023 season and contributed two goals and five assists in 24 appearances, helping Standard Liege finish sixth in the league table. The following season, Alzate tallied one goal and four assists in 20 league appearances.

Alzate made his professional debut with Leyton Orient on Feb. 28, 2017 and later joined Brighton ahead of the 2017-2018 season. After playing for the club's U-21 side, the midfielder went on loan to Swindon Town where he recorded three goals and four assists in 26 matches in all competitions. He returned to Brighton ahead of the 2019-2020 season and made 51 appearances in all competitions over the next three seasons, including 43 matches in the Premier League. He made his Premier League debut on Sept. 21, 2019, starting and playing 90 minutes in a 0-0 draw at Newcastle United, and would go on to make 19 league appearances that season. He scored his first Premier League goal in a 1-0 win at Liverpool on Feb. 3, 2021. In total, Alzate recorded three goals and two assists in 51 appearances with the First Team.

The 26-year-old represents Colombia at the international level and has made seven appearances with the senior national team since his debut on Nov. 16, 2019. He most recently appeared for Los Cafeteros in a friendly against Mexico on Sept. 28, 2022.

Player Profile

Name: Steven Alzate

Position: Midfielder

Height:  5-11

Birthdate: Sept. 8, 1998 (26)

Birthplace: London, England

Citizenship: England, Colombia

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Steven Alzate through the 2030 season on Aug. 4, 2025, pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

Atlanta United roster (as of Aug. 4, 2025)

Goalkeepers (3):  Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan, Jayden Hibbert

Defenders (10): Pedro Amador, Juan Berrocal^, Dominik Chong Qui, Noah Cobb***, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Enea Mihaj, Derrick Williams

Midfielders (10): Miguel Almirón, Steven Alzate, Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera**, Tristan Muyumba, Will Reilly, Bartosz Slisz, Adyn Torres*

Forwards (6): Leo Afonso, Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon, Latte Lath, Jamal Thiaré, Cayman Togashi

*On loan with ATL UTD 2

** On loan with Millonarios F.C.

***On loan with Colorado Rapids

^ On loan from Getafe







