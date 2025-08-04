LAFC Concludes First Phase of Leagues Cup against Tigres at BMO Stadium on Tuesday

August 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC will conclude Phase One of Leagues Cup play against Liga MX powerhouse Tigres at BMO Stadium on Tuesday night. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., and the match will be available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV with additional radio coverage on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App and 980 AM La Mera Mera.

LAFC has drawn its first two matches of Phase One, earning a point against Mazatlán on July 29 and two against Pachuca on Aug. 1 thanks to a 4-2 penalty kick shootout victory. Sitting on three points, the Black & Gold can finish Phase One with a maximum of six points should the club defeat Tigres. That total would give the team a chance of advancing to the Knockout Phase, but it would need other results to redound in its favor.

Tuesday's meeting will be the third between LAFC and Tigres in official competition with the Black & Gold holding a 0-1-1 all-time record against the Mexican giants. The clubs first met in the 2020 Concacaf Champions Cup (then League) final with Tigres claiming a 2-1 win. The pair faced off again in the 2023 Campeones Cup final, which resulted in a 0-0 draw before Tigres won 4-2 in the penalty kick shootout.

Throughout Leagues Cup, fans can get to know more about the Black & Gold on LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the club every Saturday night at 10 p.m. on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13).

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: Tigres vs. LAFC

Kickoff: Tuesday, Aug. 5, at 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA

Media gate opens at 6 p.m. PT

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM, ESPN App (English) and 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)

MATCH GUIDE - TIGRES vs. LAFC - AUGUST 5

Breese Youth Leadership Program: LAFC will welcome 20-25 high school students from the Bresee Youth Leadership Program for a special pre-match panel. Participants will have the opportunity to meet our incredible staff, hear about their career journeys, and then enjoy the game. Founded in 1982, Bresee was created by community leaders to address systemic disadvantages faced by local residents. Over the past 40 years, Bresee has grown from a grassroots drop-in tutoring program to keep local youth off the streets after school, to a robust organization offering a holistic approach to uplift Central Los Angeles residents to achieve not only immediate socio-economic stability, but long-term prosperity.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

ARRIVE EARLY

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic and crowds at the gate. Gates at BMO Stadium open at 6 p.m.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

To provide a safer environment for fans and expedite entry, BMO Stadium is enforcing a new Clear Bag Only Policy. It is required that fans bring bags that meet the following style and size limits:

One bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and does not exceed 12" x 6" x 12", OR:

A one-gallon clear plastic storage bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Non-clear bags, including small clutches, are NOT allowed. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items.







