LAFC Signs Defender Ryan Porteous from English Club Watford F.C.

August 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC announced today that the club has acquired Scottish defender Ryan Porteous from Watford F.C. of the EFL Championship on a permanent transfer after acquiring his Discovery Priority rights from Toronto FC in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). Porteous has signed through 2028, with an option for the 2029 season, and will occupy an international roster slot pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

"We're excited to welcome Ryan to LAFC. He brings competitiveness, leadership qualities, and the type of mentality we value at this club," said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. "His experience at both the international and club level, along with his defensive intensity and ability to play out of the back, will be a great addition to our group as we push toward our goals this season."

Porteous, 26, joins the Black & Gold after spending the last five months on loan to EFL Championship club Preston North End F.C. where he made 11 appearances (nine starts) and scored one goal.

The Dalkeith, Scotland native originally joined Watford F.C. in January 2023, where he made a total of 76 appearances (68 starts) in the EFL Championship in two and a half seasons. During his time at Watford, Porteous recorded seven goals and five assists, including appearances in the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

A product of the Hibernian F.C. Academy in Scotland, Porteous began his professional career with the Scottish Premiership club, making over 150 appearances from 2016-2023. He made his senior team debut on July 15, 2017, in a Scottish League Cup match against Montrose F.C., and made his debut in the Scottish Premiership against Kilmarnock F.C. on October 31, 2017. During his time with Hibernian, Porteous tallied 13 goals and nine assists.

Internationally, Porteous has represented Scotland at the U-19, U-21, and senior national team levels. He made his senior debut on September 27, 2022, playing the full 90 minutes and helping secure a clean sheet in a UEFA Nations League win over Ukraine. Since then, he has earned 13 caps and played a key role in Scotland's UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, including scoring his first international goal in a 3-0 victory over Cyprus on September 8, 2023.

Name: Ryan Porteous

Position: Defender

Born: March 25, 1999

Height: 6'2"

Birthplace: Dalkeith, Scotland

Citizenship: Scotland

Last Club: Watford F.C.

TRANSACTION:

LAFC signs defender Ryan Porteous from Watford F.C. on a permanent transfer through 2028, with an option through 2029 after acquiring his Discovery Priority rights from Toronto FC in exchange for $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).







Major League Soccer Stories from August 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.