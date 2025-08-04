LA Galaxy Weekly

LOS ANGELES - Concluding their Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One campaign, the LA Galaxy play two matches in the span of four days at Dignity Health Sports by first playing host to Club Santos Laguna on Thursday, Aug. 7 (8:00 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass). Three days later, LA returns to MLS Regular Season action by squaring off against Seattle Sounders FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, Aug. 10 (7:00 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass; FS1).

LA Galaxy In Leagues Cup

In seven all-time Leagues Cup matches played under the current format, which began in 2023, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 2-3-2 (12 GF, 12 GA). In five all-time League Cup matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy hold a record of 1-2-2 (9 GF, 8 GA). The furthest the Galaxy have advanced in Leagues Cup was when the club qualified for the Round of 32 of the competition against Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Aug. 8, 2024. In two all-time meetings between LA and Santos Laguna, the Galaxy trail the series 0-1-1 (0 GF, 4 GA). In the first meeting, the Galaxy earned a 0-0 draw against Santos in the 2015-16 Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinal first leg match before 18,922 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on Feb. 24, 2016. In the second meeting, LA fell 4-0 on the road to Santos Laguna before 23,079 fans at Estadio Corona in the second leg of the 2015-16 Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinal on March 1. The Galaxy enter Thursday's match following a 1-1 draw against Cruz Azul in regulation before falling 8-7 in a penalty-kick shootout before a sell-out crowd of 24,285 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on Aug. 3.

LA Galaxy Run of Form

In their last 10 matches played across all competitions dating back to May 31, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 4-2-4 (21 GF, 15 GA). In their last six matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to May 31, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 4-1-1 (14 GF, 6 GA). Notably, Gabriel Pec has recorded a goal (3 goals, 2 assists) in three consecutive matches played across all competitions dating back to July 19. In his last two appearances as a second-half substitute dating back to July 19, Mauricio Cuevas has tallied two assists.

LA Galaxy Against Seattle Sounders FC

Sunday's 2025 MLS Regular Season between LA and Seattle marks the 53rd meeting across all competitions between the two teams, with the Galaxy trailing the all-time series 18-20-14. Against Seattle, the Galaxy hold a 11-14-14 record in league play, a 5-3-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs, a 2-2-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 0-1-0 record in Leagues Cup play. In four meetings across all competitions between the Galaxy and the Sounders during the 2024 campaign, the Galaxy led the series 2-1-1 (3 GF, 4 GA). The last time the two teams played at Dignity Health Sports Park, Riqui Puig delivered the game-winning assist on a torn ACL in his left knee in the Galaxy's 1-0 win over Seattle in the Western Conference Final of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on Nov. 30. In 20 all-time regular season matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park against Seattle, LA holds a 7-6-7 record.

2005 MLS Cup 20-Year Celebration

This Sunday, Aug. 10 at Dignity Health Sports Park, the LA Galaxy are honoring the 20-year anniversary of their iconic 2005 MLS Cup victory with a special celebration and giveaways. Fans can expect appearances from club legends like Cobi Jones, a pregame autograph signing from four-time LA Galaxy MLS Cup Champion Todd Dunivant and a nostalgic look back at one of the most memorable seasons in Galaxy history. Up to 5,000 fans who arrive early to Sunday's match will have a chance to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 2005 Championship with a replica championship ring giveaway. All attendees can take advantage of special 2005 pricing on select stadium favorites including hot dogs for $4.50, sodas for $3.75, churros for $4.00 and popcorn for just $3.00. Special pricing is only available until kickoff, so early arrival is recommended. As part of the ongoing Summer Nights series, the evening will also feature live entertainment, food trucks, interactive fan zones and more.







