Pollo Campero Joins New York City FC as an Official Partner

August 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC has named fast-casual restaurant, Pollo Campero, as an Official Partner of the Club to help support its continued mission to uplift New York City communities through soccer and use the sport as a force for good.

Founded in Guatemala in 1971 and known for its flavorful chicken and wholesome menu offering individual and family meals, Pollo Campero joins New York City FC to celebrate the city's rich cultural diversity. This partnership highlights the shared values of cultural connectivity, community impact and bringing people together.

"As a Club deeply embedded in the heartbeat of New York City, we are proud to welcome Pollo Campero-a brand that shares our commitment to community, family and global perspective," said Ara Sarajian, Vice President of Partnership Development at New York City FC. "Pollo Campero's presence across New York City and beyond is a perfect match for our mission to unite people through fútbol."

Pollo Campero, which continues to expand across the five boroughs, brings a taste of home to families from across Central America, while introducing new communities to its bold, flavorful meals. Through this partnership, New York City FC and Pollo Campero aim to engage local neighborhoods with community-driven initiatives, fan-focused experiences and authentic celebrations of culture.

"Like New York City FC, Pollo Campero operates on the principle that every team member is essential to success," said Lorena Rivera, Pollo Campero's director of field marketing. "From our kitchen to the front of house, we work together as one unit to deliver exceptional experiences. This partnership represents a natural alliance between two champions who understand that superior quality and performance create lasting connections with the communities we serve. Both New York City Football Club and Pollo Campero understand that true success comes from teamwork, quality performance and creating memorable experiences for the people we serve."

Since 2010, New York City FC has served over 50,000 young people across 86% of New York City's communities with free soccer programs promoting health, education and youth leadership while building 54 mini soccer pitches throughout the five boroughs.

To learn more about the partnership and find your nearest Pollo Campero, visit www.campero.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.