Sounders FC Defeats Santos Laguna 2-1 to Remain Atop Leagues Cup 2025 Table

August 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC forward Paul Rothrock

SEATTLE, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC (2-0-0, 6 points) took a firm step toward the Knockout Round of Leagues Cup 2025 with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Liga MX side Santos Laguna (0-2-0, 0 points) on Sunday night inside Lumen Field. Georgi Minoungou scored the match-winner for the home side in the 72nd minute, putting the Rave Green in pole position to advance to the second phase of the international tournament. The top four teams from MLS and Liga MX advance to the Knockout Round of Leagues Cup 2025, with Sounders FC leading the pack following two wins from two matches and a plus-eight goal difference. Brian Schmetzer's side closes out Phase One play on Wednesday, August 6 against Liga MX's Club Tijuana on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (8:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

With tonight's victory, Seattle moves to the top of the Leagues Cup table through two Phase One matchdays. Sounders FC has taken six points from two wins, with a plus-eight goal difference. The top four teams from MLS and Liga MX advance to the Knockout Round of the prestigious international tournament, with Seattle able to qualify for the next phase of the competition with a result against Club Tijuana on August 6 at Lumen Field.

In all competitions, Seattle still has only lost one match in 2025 at Lumen Field against North American opponents. The Rave Green's overall record on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch is now 10-1-5 in North American play (MLS, Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup).

With the result, Seattle is now 7-5-0 all-time in Leagues Cup play.

Minoungou's goal in the 72nd minute was his first of the season in all competitions. The midfielder scored one goal and tallied one assist in all competitions last season.

Danny Leyva recorded an assist on Minoungou's goal, his first of the season.

Tonight's Leagues Cup clash was Sounders FC's sixth all-time meeting against Santos Laguna. The two teams last met in the 2021 Leagues Cup semifinals, which the Rave Green won 1-0 at Lumen Field. Including Concacaf Champions Cup matchups, Seattle moves to 3-2-1 against Santos in all competitions.

Following Sunday's result, Seattle's all-time record against Liga MX opponents moves to 11-12-15 in competitive play, accounting for both Leagues Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup action.

Brian Schmetzer made four changes to the starting lineup from Seattle's last match against Cruz Azul, with Kim Kee-hee, Danny Leyva, Paul Rothrock and Pedro de la Vega replacing Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Cristian Roldan, Jesús Ferreira and Ryan Kent, respectfully. Tacoma Defiance goalkeeper Mohammed Shour was available for selection tonight on the bench via Short-Term Agreement.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 - Santos Laguna 1

Sunday, August 3, 2025

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Steffon Dewar

Assistants: Zachari Zeegelaar, Ainsley Rochard

Fourth Official: Kwinsi Williams

VAR: Benjamin Whitty

Attendance: 17,265

Weather: 69 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Own Goal (Haret Ortega) 8'

SEA - Georgi Minoungou 72'

SAN - Cristian Dájome (Fran Villalba) 90'+6'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SAN - Haret Ortega (caution) 20'

SEA - Georgi Minoungou (caution) 66'

SEA - Georgi Minoungou (ejection) 74'

SAN - Anthony Lozano (caution) 82'

SAN - Jesús Ocejo (caution) 87'

SAN - Kevin Palacios (caution) 88'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Alex Roldan - Captain, Kim Kee-hee, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Obed Vargas, Danny Leyva (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi 90'); Paul Rothrock (Jesús Ferreira 63'), Albert Rusnák (Cristian Roldan 79'), Pedro de la Vega (Georgi Minoungou 63'); Danny Musovski (Osaze De Rosario 63')

Substitutes not used: Jacob Castro, Mohammed Shour*, Reed Baker-Whiting, Jonathan Bell, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Snyder Brunell, Ryan Kent

*Tacoma Defiance player available for selection via Short-Term Agreement

Total shots: 13

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 2

Offside: 4

Corner-Kicks: 6

Saves: 8

Santos Laguna - Hector Holguin; José Abella (Kevin Palacios 60'), Kevin Balanta, Haret Ortega; Edson Gutiérrez (Jesús Ocejo 79'), Aldo López (Franco Fagúndez 76'), Javier Güémez, Emmanuel Echeverría; Fran Villalba, Jordán Carrillo (Cristian Dájome 60'); Bruno Barticciotto (Anthony Lozano 76')

Substitutes not used: Ismael Govea, Ronaldo Prieto, Diego Medina, Salvador Mariscal, Bruno Amione, David Sánchez

Total shots: 4

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 22

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 2

Saves: 3

