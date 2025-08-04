Sounders FC Defeats Santos Laguna 2-1 to Remain Atop Leagues Cup 2025 Table
August 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
SEATTLE, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC (2-0-0, 6 points) took a firm step toward the Knockout Round of Leagues Cup 2025 with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Liga MX side Santos Laguna (0-2-0, 0 points) on Sunday night inside Lumen Field. Georgi Minoungou scored the match-winner for the home side in the 72nd minute, putting the Rave Green in pole position to advance to the second phase of the international tournament. The top four teams from MLS and Liga MX advance to the Knockout Round of Leagues Cup 2025, with Sounders FC leading the pack following two wins from two matches and a plus-eight goal difference. Brian Schmetzer's side closes out Phase One play on Wednesday, August 6 against Liga MX's Club Tijuana on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (8:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH NOTES
With tonight's victory, Seattle moves to the top of the Leagues Cup table through two Phase One matchdays. Sounders FC has taken six points from two wins, with a plus-eight goal difference. The top four teams from MLS and Liga MX advance to the Knockout Round of the prestigious international tournament, with Seattle able to qualify for the next phase of the competition with a result against Club Tijuana on August 6 at Lumen Field.
In all competitions, Seattle still has only lost one match in 2025 at Lumen Field against North American opponents. The Rave Green's overall record on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch is now 10-1-5 in North American play (MLS, Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup).
With the result, Seattle is now 7-5-0 all-time in Leagues Cup play.
Minoungou's goal in the 72nd minute was his first of the season in all competitions. The midfielder scored one goal and tallied one assist in all competitions last season.
Danny Leyva recorded an assist on Minoungou's goal, his first of the season.
Tonight's Leagues Cup clash was Sounders FC's sixth all-time meeting against Santos Laguna. The two teams last met in the 2021 Leagues Cup semifinals, which the Rave Green won 1-0 at Lumen Field. Including Concacaf Champions Cup matchups, Seattle moves to 3-2-1 against Santos in all competitions.
Following Sunday's result, Seattle's all-time record against Liga MX opponents moves to 11-12-15 in competitive play, accounting for both Leagues Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup action.
Brian Schmetzer made four changes to the starting lineup from Seattle's last match against Cruz Azul, with Kim Kee-hee, Danny Leyva, Paul Rothrock and Pedro de la Vega replacing Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Cristian Roldan, Jesús Ferreira and Ryan Kent, respectfully. Tacoma Defiance goalkeeper Mohammed Shour was available for selection tonight on the bench via Short-Term Agreement.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 2 - Santos Laguna 1
Sunday, August 3, 2025
Venue: Lumen Field
Referee: Steffon Dewar
Assistants: Zachari Zeegelaar, Ainsley Rochard
Fourth Official: Kwinsi Williams
VAR: Benjamin Whitty
Attendance: 17,265
Weather: 69 degrees and cloudy
SCORING SUMMARY
SEA - Own Goal (Haret Ortega) 8'
SEA - Georgi Minoungou 72'
SAN - Cristian Dájome (Fran Villalba) 90'+6'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SAN - Haret Ortega (caution) 20'
SEA - Georgi Minoungou (caution) 66'
SEA - Georgi Minoungou (ejection) 74'
SAN - Anthony Lozano (caution) 82'
SAN - Jesús Ocejo (caution) 87'
SAN - Kevin Palacios (caution) 88'
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Alex Roldan - Captain, Kim Kee-hee, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Obed Vargas, Danny Leyva (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi 90'); Paul Rothrock (Jesús Ferreira 63'), Albert Rusnák (Cristian Roldan 79'), Pedro de la Vega (Georgi Minoungou 63'); Danny Musovski (Osaze De Rosario 63')
Substitutes not used: Jacob Castro, Mohammed Shour*, Reed Baker-Whiting, Jonathan Bell, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Snyder Brunell, Ryan Kent
*Tacoma Defiance player available for selection via Short-Term Agreement
Total shots: 13
Shots on goal: 4
Fouls: 2
Offside: 4
Corner-Kicks: 6
Saves: 8
Santos Laguna - Hector Holguin; José Abella (Kevin Palacios 60'), Kevin Balanta, Haret Ortega; Edson Gutiérrez (Jesús Ocejo 79'), Aldo López (Franco Fagúndez 76'), Javier Güémez, Emmanuel Echeverría; Fran Villalba, Jordán Carrillo (Cristian Dájome 60'); Bruno Barticciotto (Anthony Lozano 76')
Substitutes not used: Ismael Govea, Ronaldo Prieto, Diego Medina, Salvador Mariscal, Bruno Amione, David Sánchez
Total shots: 4
Shots on goal: 3
Fouls: 22
Offside: 0
Corner-kicks: 2
Saves: 3
Images from this story
|
Sounders FC forward Paul Rothrock
Major League Soccer Stories from August 4, 2025
- After Mounting a Second Half Comeback FC Cincinnati Settle for a Point in Shootout Defeat to FC Juárez - FC Cincinnati
- LAFC Signs Defender Ryan Porteous from English Club Watford F.C. - Los Angeles FC
- Toronto FC Acquire $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Los Angeles FC for the Discovery Priority of Ryan Porteous - Toronto FC
- Atlanta United Signs Midfielder Steven Alzate - Atlanta United FC
- LA Galaxy Earn Point in Penalty-Kick Shootout Loss to Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup 2025 Clash - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Defeats Santos Laguna 2-1 to Remain Atop Leagues Cup 2025 Table - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Defeats Santos Laguna 2-1 to Remain Atop Leagues Cup 2025 Table
- Sounders FC Takes on Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup 2025 Action on Sunday Night at Lumen Field
- Sounders FC Explodes with 7-0 Win over Continental Champion Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup 2025 Opener
- Sounders FC Kicks off Leagues Cup 2025 Play against Cruz Azul on Thursday Night at Lumen Field
- Sounders FC Launches New Docuseries All Forward: the Jesús Ferreira Story, Presented by Providence Swedish