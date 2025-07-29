Sounders FC Launches New Docuseries All Forward: the Jesús Ferreira Story, Presented by Providence Swedish

July 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that the first episode of the club's four-part docuseries - All Forward: The Jesús Ferreira Story, presented by Providence Swedish - is debuting on Wednesday, July 30 on club channels, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and local broadcast partner FOX 13. In partnership with Providence Swedish, the series gives an inside look at Seattle's first-year forward and U.S. Men's National Team veteran's unique story on and off the field, highlighting the importance of physical and mental wellness. Throughout the series - which runs through early October - fans will follow Ferreira in his daily life adjusting to the move from FC Dallas to Sounders FC, highlighting the birth of his first child, the influence of his family and his passion for animals.

"This project came to life thanks to Jesús, our team of filmmakers and Providence Swedish - all of whom were deeply committed to telling an authentic story," said Sounders FC Chief Revenue Officer Courtney Carter. "Together, we created this innovative four-part docuseries, capturing the intersections of performance, family, community and the vital role each plays in the overall wellness of our players."

The first episode launching tomorrow - titled "The Dynasty Calls" - details Ferreira's leap to a new team this season and adjusting to a new community in Seattle. Later episodes, set to air over the coming weeks through early October, cover the arrival of his first child and becoming a first-time parent, his passion and care for animals, as well as his relationship with his father - former MLS MVP David Ferreira - and the influence on his career. All episodes of the series can be watched on Sounders FC's club channels, the club page on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and local broadcast partner FOX 13.

"This season has been one of the most exciting and transformative times in my life, both professionally and personally. Moving to a new city, joining a new club and becoming a father for the first time has been an incredible journey," said Ferreira. "I've always believed in the importance of sharing our stories, and I'm grateful to Providence Swedish and Sounders FC for giving me the opportunity to do that in such a meaningful way. All Forward captures what this moment means to me, and I hope fans enjoy getting a closer look into my life on and off the field."

A Colombian-born athlete following in the footsteps of his father, Ferreira has emerged as one of the top attackers in MLS in his young career. The 24-year-old came to Seattle in January via trade following eight professional seasons with FC Dallas, where he was a two-time MLS All-Star and 2022 MLS Best XI selection. Since signing with Dallas as a Homegrown Player in 2016, Ferreira has tallied 56 goals and 40 assists in 185 career regular-season appearances, including three goals and six assists this season. His 56 regular-season goals are tied with Landon Donovan for the most of any player in MLS history under the age of 25. The USMNT veteran has tallied 15 goals in 23 career international caps, and was part of the squad that competed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Sounders FC and Providence Swedish have collaborated with two content creation studios with vast expertise in sports storytelling for All Forward. Co-directors Pie and Michelle Inciarte of Rayos Creative lead the creative vision, with Jazzy Kettenacker overseeing post-production services on behalf of Bruton Stroube Outpost.

