Sounders FC Signs Midfielder Snyder Brunell

July 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that it has signed Tacoma Defiance midfielder Snyder Brunell as Homegrown Player through the 2028 season with a club option for 2029. The 18-year-old Sounders FC Academy product signs with the Rave Green after joining Tacoma prior to the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season. Brunell has two goals and one assist in 13 appearances for Defiance this year.

"Snyder's signing is another good reflection of the club's development system," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "He has shown steady growth through our Academy and with Tacoma Defiance, and we believe he has the qualities to succeed at the next level."

Brunell signed with Tacoma prior to the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season after recording one goal and two assists in 15 appearances (nine starts) for Defiance in 2023 as an Academy player, with his first goal coming against North Texas SC on August 19, 2023. In his first full season with the MLS NEXT Pro side, Brunell made 24 appearances (21 starts) in 2024, scoring three goals and adding four assists. He started both of Defiance's 2024 playoff matches, bagging a strike against Ventura County FC (October 20, 2024). Brunell has two goals and one assist for Defiance this season, all coming in Tacoma's two matches against LAFC2 (June 29) and The Town FC (July 3).

"We're looking forward to having Snyder as a full member of the First Team," said Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. "His maturity on the ball and work ethic have really stood out during his time with the club. Snyder has earned this opportunity, and we are eager to see his continued development."

The Kirkland, Washington native joined the Sounders FC Academy in 2021, making 22 appearances (18 starts) in MLS NEXT play, scoring four goals. Brunell also has experience on the international stage, recently playing with the United States U-18s in June for the UEFA Friendship Cup in Nyon, Switzerland. The midfielder appeared in four matches during the tournament, helping the USMYNT lift the trophy following an extra-time victory over Portugal.

Brunell becomes the 25th Homegrown Player in team history. His addition marks the ninth Homegrown Player signing on Sounders FC's current roster, joining Cody Baker, Reed Baker-Whiting, Leo Burney, Jacob Castro, Stuart Hawkins, Danny Leyva, Jordan Morris and Obed Vargas.

Following a 2-2 draw on Saturday at Atlanta United, Sounders FC (10-6-7, 37 points) begins its Leagues Cup 2025 campaign with a matchup against Liga MX side and 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup winner Cruz Azul on Thursday, July 31 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, UniMás, TUDN, El Rey 1360 AM).

TRANSACTION: Sounders FC signs midfielder Snyder Brunell through the 2028 season with a club option for 2029 on July 29, 2025.

Full Name: Snyder Brunell

Pronunciation: Brew-nell

Number: 37

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-10

Weight: 151

Hometown: Kirkland, Washington

Date of Birth: March 23, 2007, in Plano, Texas

Nationality: United States

Acquired: Signed on July 29, 2025







