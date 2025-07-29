Leagues Cup 2025: Bracket, Key Dates, Everything Fans Need to Know
July 29, 2025
Charlotte FC News Release
For the 2025 edition, Leagues Cup has a new and enhanced format for the tournament, featuring 36 clubs from both leagues - all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualifying MLS teams. The top nine teams in each MLS Conference, who participated in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs from the prior season, will qualify.
Officially sanctioned by Concacaf, the top three teams will receive automatic bids into Concacaf Champions Cup with a chance to represent the Confederation at the FIFA Club World Cup.
Leagues Cup 2025 will be played in two rounds: Phase One, beginning July 29, and the Knockout Rounds, ending with the Leagues Cup Final on August 31.
The MLS and LIGA MX regular seasons will continue play through the month of August, with most Leagues Cup knockout matches played midweek.
CHARLOTTE FC SCHEDULE
WHAT'S AT STAKE?
The winner receives:
The Leagues Cup trophy, featuring two bowls - one for LIGA MX and one for MLS.
Prize money and bragging rights.
In its third edition, Leagues Cup 2025 will also award three spots in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup - given to both finalists and the Third Place match winner.
The Concacaf Champions Cup provides a pathway towards the FIFA Club World Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
KEY DATES
Phase One: July 29 - August 7
Quarterfinals: August 19-20
Semifinals: August 26-27
Third Place: August 31
Final: August 31
The MLS and LIGA MX regular seasons will continue through August, with most Leagues Cup knockout matches played midweek.
The 12 MLS teams not competing during Phase One will have a break until Matchday 28 on August 9.
PHASE ONE
In a new format for 2025, all Leagues Cup Phase One matches exclusively feature games between MLS and LIGA MX sides.
Each club plays three matches against three opponents from the opposite league within their set. Leagues Cup Phase One matches are determined by the Leagues Cup Ranking, as well as by region.
Points & standings system
MLS and LIGA MX teams will compete and earn points in a league-specific table against teams from their own league.
For example, a win by an MLS club earns points in the Leagues Cup MLS table. A win by a LIGA MX team contributes to the Leagues Cup LIGA MX table.
The top four clubs from each Leagues Cup league-specific table advance to the quarterfinals. The tables were designed to ensure more interleague matches in the Knockout Rounds.
There are no draws; games go straight to a penalty shootout if they end in a tie. Teams are awarded points as follows in Phase One:
Regulation draw: 1 point for both teams
Penalty shootout win: 2 points
Regulation win: 3 points
KNOCKOUT ROUNDS
Like Phase One, all quarterfinal contests will feature only MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups.
The quarterfinal pairings will be decided based on Leagues Cup Phase One performance.
MLS 1 vs. LIGA MX 4
MLS 2 vs. LIGA MX 3
MLS 3 vs. LIGA MX 2
MLS 4 vs. LIGA MX 1
The four advancing clubs will compete in the two semifinal matches (irrespective of league).
The Leagues Cup 2025 Third Place match and Final will determine the three clubs that qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
In the knockout stages, tied matches go straight to penalty shootouts (single-elimination).
PARTICIPATING TEAMS
The top nine teams in each MLS conference from the prior season qualify (18 total) alongside every LIGA MX team (18 total), creating a 36-team tournament.
Since Vancouver Whitecaps FC competed in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup as Canadian Championship winners, they won't participate in Leagues Cup 2025. Instead, expansion club San Diego FC will join the tournament.
MLS teams
Atlanta United
Charlotte FC
FC Cincinnati
Colorado Rapids
Columbus Crew
Houston Dynamo FC
Inter Miami CF
LA Galaxy
LAFC
Minnesota United FC
CF Montréal
New York City FC
New York Red Bulls
Orlando City SC
Portland Timbers
Real Salt Lake
San Diego FC
Seattle Sounders FC
LIGA MX teams
Atlas FC
Atlético de San Luis
Club América
Club León
Cruz Azul
Guadalajara
FC Juárez
Mazatlán FC
CF Monterrey
Club Necaxa
CF Pachuca
Club Puebla
Pumas UNAM
Club Querétaro
Tigres UANL
Club Tijuana
Toluca
Santos Laguna
HOSTING PRIVILEGES
Leagues Cup 2025 will feature 62 matches, including at least 58 MLS vs. LIGA MX games.
As MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi Champions, the LA Galaxy will enjoy hosting privileges throughout the tournament.
Additionally, Club América and the next five top-ranked LIGA MX clubs - Cruz Azul, Toluca, Tigres UANL, CF Monterrey and Pumas UNAM - will have varying degrees of hosting privileges to ensure less travel.
Club America (Semifinal)
CF Monterrey (Round of 16)
Chivas de Guadalajara (Round of 32)
Tigres UANL (Group Stage)
Leagues Cup 2025
Charlotte FC will host three LIGA MX teams at Bank of America Stadium during Leagues Cup 2025. Tickets are now on sale.
FC Juárez on Thursday, July 31
C.D. Guadalajara on Sunday, August 3
C.F. Monterrey on Thursday, August 7.
