Charlotte FC Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

August 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE - Charlotte FC Croatian goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 28 following a seven-save clean sheet at FC Cincinnati Sunday night. Wilfried Zaha joined teammate Kahlina as a member of the Bench of the Matchday with his game-winning goal in the 85th minute.

The Crown extended their MLS regular season winning streak to five matches and are unbeaten in the last six league matches (5-0-1) following a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium.

Kahlina, 33, brought back memories of his 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year self, tallying a seven-save clean sheet against the Eastern Conference's second-place squad. The Croatian keeper held his own for 90+ minutes, including two point-blank saves to give The Crown their fourth road victory of the season. He has tallied 15 saves and two clean sheets against Cincy this season, previously tallying a career-best eight saves at Bank of America Stadium in a 2-0 win back on March 15.

Kahlina's seven-save performance raised his season total to 90, which places him top of the league. He also moved into the Top 50 all-time in MLS for saves with 386. His seventh clean sheet of 2025 put him tied-for 42nd all-time in MLS. Kahlina's seven clean sheets are tied for 10th this season.

Zaha continues his hot streak of goal contributions, tallying his ninth consecutive match of goal contributions with his game-winning goal against FC Cincinnati in the 85th minute. He has tallied 10 goal contributions (3 goals/7 assists) over the last nine league matches.

Charlotte FC sits seventh in the Eastern Conference table with 41 points and hosts Real Salt Lake at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, August 16.

See below for the full Team of the Matchday:

F: Luis Muriel (ORL), Danny Musovski (SEA), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (RBNY)

M: Philip Zinckernagel (CHI), Carles Gil (NE), Jack McGlynn (HOU), Anders Dreyer (SD)

D: Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC), Lalas Abubakar (DAL), Jaziel Orozco (STL)

GK: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT)

Coach: Oscar Pareja (ORL)

Bench: CJ dos Santos (SD), Guilherme Biro (ATX), Alex Roldan (SEA), Alexey Miranchuk (ATL), Martín Ojeda (ORL), Wilfried Zaha (CLT), Deandre Kerr (TOR), Preston Judd (SJ), Darren Yapi (COL)







Major League Soccer Stories from August 11, 2025

