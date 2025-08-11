Earthquakes Forward Preston Judd Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday

August 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes forward Preston Judd has been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 28. Judd's stoppage-time goal secured the Earthquakes' 2-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday at PayPal Park.

In the fourth minute of stoppage time, Jamar Ricketts sped down the left wing and crossed the ball across the goal to the opposite wing. DeJuan Jones one-timed it back in front of goal and a streaking Preston Judd coolly slotted it home for the game-winner and all three points. The goal marks Judd's fifth of the season and ninth of his career.

This is the second MLS Team of the Matchday recognition for the Las Vegas native this year, now in his second season with San Jose and fourth overall since joining MLS.

The Black and Blue continue their homestand next Sunday, Aug. 17, when they face first-place San Diego FC for the very first time. Kickoff from PayPal Park will take place at 4 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and KZSF 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).

MLS TEAM OF THE MATCHDAY (MATCHDAY 28)

Forwards: Luis Muriel (ORL), Danny Musovski (SEA), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (RBNY)

Midfielders: Philip Zinckernagel (CHI), Carles Gil (NE), Jack McGlynn (HOU), Anders Dreyer (SD)

Defenders: Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC), Lalas Abubakar (DAL), Jaziel Orozco (STL)

Goalkeepers: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT)

Coach: Oscar Pareja (ORL)

Bench: CJ dos Santos (SD), Guilherme Biro (ATX), Alex Roldan (SEA), Alexey Miranchuk (ATL), Martín Ojeda (ORL), Wilfried Zaha (CLT), Deandre Kerr (TOR), Preston Judd (SJ), Darren Yapi (COL)







