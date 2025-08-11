Anders Dreyer Named to MLS Team of the Matchday 28
August 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
Can't stop, won't stop. San Diego FC's winger Anders Dreyer is named to Major League Soccer (MLS) Team of the Matchday 28 for his crucial role in the Club's 2-0 win against Sporting Kansas City.
The Danish international quickly passed the ball to winger Hirving "Chucky" Lozano to open the scoring in the 23rd minute. In the second half, Dreyer doubled the lead after slotting a left-footed shot into the lower right corner of the net past Sporting KC goalkeeper John Pulskamp.
The winger's contribution of one goal and one assist in the night extended his goal contributions to 29 to surpass LAFC's Carlos Vela (27 in 2018). Dreyer leads SDFC in contributions and is the Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate.
The Club remains at the top of the Western Conference and became the first expansion team in MLS history to win five straight road matches in their inaugural season. Don't miss out on watching Dreyer and the squad back at Snapdragon Stadium for Pride Night, presented by Alaska Airlines on Saturday, August 23 at 7:30 PM. The first 10,000 fans will receive a Pride-themed luggage tag. Get your tickets here!
SDFC is also thrilled to offer a Pride Night Ticket Package. The bundle includes your ticket to the match and a Pride branded bucket hat. These hats are limited so don't wait to secure your package today!
