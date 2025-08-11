Sounders FC Earns Emphatic 4-0 Road Win over LA Galaxy on Sunday Night at Dignity Health Sports Park

August 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC congratulate Snyder Brunell (far right) after his goal

CARSON, CALIF. - Sounders FC (11-6-8, 41 points) defeated the LA Galaxy (3-15-7, 16 points) 4-0 on Sunday night at Dignity Health Sports Park. An early Galaxy own-goal combined with a Danny Musovski brace and an MLS debut strike for recent signing Snyder Brunell captured all three points for Seattle. Musovski's goals were good for his 11th and 12th of the season in all competitions, tying Albert Rusnák for most on the team. Cristian Roldan also made his 300th career regular-season appearance for Sounders FC tonight, becoming the second player in club history to hit that mark (Stefan Frei, 343).

Brian Schmetzer's side has now gone 10 matches unbeaten since concluding play in the FIFA Club World Cup, compiling seven wins and three draws across all competitions. Seattle hits the road again next weekend to face Minnesota United FC on Saturday, August 16 at Allianz Field (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM). The club then returns to Leagues Cup 2025 play with a quarterfinals matchup against Liga MX side Club Puebla on Wednesday, August 20 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (8:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, UniMás, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

With the result, Seattle is now 18-16-14 (regular season and MLS Cup Playoffs) against the LA Galaxy since Sounders FC joined MLS in 2009. The Rave Green's 48 matchups against the Galaxy are their most against any opponent in MLS history.

Sounders FC currently sits in fourth place in the Western Conference with 41 points (11-6-8) following Sunday's fixture. The Galaxy sits in fifteenth place in the West with 16 points (3-15-7).

Since concluding play in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, Seattle has put together a run of 10 unbeaten matches. Including tonight's match, Sounders FC has seven wins and three draws in that span.

In the club's last eight matches, the Rave Green have exploded for 26 goals in all competitions.

Danny Musovski's goals in the 37th and 54th minutes were his 11th and 12th of the season in all competitions, tied with Albert Rusnák for most on the team. It was his second-consecutive game with a goal, also scoring the match-winning strike against Club Tijuana on Wednesday. The Henderson, Nevada native scored in five-consecutive matches earlier this year from April 20 - May 10.

Musovski's 12 goals are a career single-season high for the forward (MLS and USL play).

After signing with the First Team from Tacoma Defiance on July 29, new addition Synder Brunell made his Sounders FC MLS debut tonight in Carson, while also registering his first league goal in the 85th minute of play. The Kirkland, Washington native previously appeared in Seattle's Leagues Cup win over Cruz Azul on July 31.

Brunell becomes the fourth Sounder in history to score in his MLS debut, joining Pedro de la Vega (February 24, 2024 vs. LAFC), Nelson Valdez (August 16, 2015 vs. Orlando City) and Fredy Montero (March 19, 2009 vs. the New York Red Bulls).

Cristian Roldan made his 300th career regular-season appearance for Seattle tonight, becoming the second individual - and first field player - to hit that mark in club history (MLS era). He joins Stefan Frei, who has 343 regular-season appearances.

Brian Schmetzer made six changes to the starting lineup from Seattle's match on Wednesday against Club Tijuana, with Alex Roldan, Kim Kee-hee, Nouhou, Paul Rothrock, Pedro de la Vega and Danny Musovski replacing Reed Baker-Whiting, Jackson Ragen, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Albert Rusnák, Ryan Kent and Osaze De Rosario, respectively.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 4 - LA Galaxy 0

Sunday, August 10, 2025

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

Referee: Allen Chapman

Assistants: Corey Rockwell, Felisha Mariscal

Fourth Official: Victor Rivas

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

Attendance: 18,748

Weather: 73 degrees and mostly sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Own Goal (Julián Aude) 25'

SEA - Danny Musovski 37'

SEA - Danny Musovski 54'

SEA - Snyder Brunell (Alex Roldan, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi) 85'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

None

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Kim Kee-hee, Nouhou; Obed Vargas (Danny Leyva 63'); Cristian Roldan - captain; Paul Rothrock (Georgi 83') Jesús Ferreira (Snyder Brunell 73'), Pedro de la Vega (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi 63'); Danny Musovski (Osaze De Rosario 73')

Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei, Reed Baker-Whiting, Jonathan Bell, Jackson Ragen

Total shots: 24

Shots on goal: 8

Fouls: 9

Offside: 3

Corner-Kicks: 5

Saves: 3

LA Galaxy - Novak Micovic; Julián Aude, Mathias Jørgensen (John Nelson 65'), Maya Yoshida, Mauricio Cuevas (Miki Yamane 65'); Diego Fagúndez (Isaiah Parente 65'), Edwin Cerrillo (Christian Ramírez 79'), Marco Reus (Elijah Wynder 66'); Joseph Paintsil, Matheus Nascimento, Gabriel Pec

Substitutes not used: Eriq Zavaleta, John McCarthy, Tucker Lepley, Lucas Sanabria

Total shots: 8

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 8

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 2

Saves: 5

