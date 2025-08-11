Lalas Abubakar Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday After Scoring in Dallas' 2-0 Win over Portland Timbers

August 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas defender Lalas Abubakar has been named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday, presented by Audi, for Matchday 28. Abubakar earned his first starting XI selection of the season after scoring his first goal for FC Dallas in Saturday night's 2-0 win over Portland.

Abubakar netted his first MLS goal since 2023, delivering Dallas' first goal from a corner kick this season. He has appeared in 20 MLS regular season matches in 2025, starting 12.

This marks the 12th time in 2025 that an FC Dallas player has earned Team of the Matchday honors from MLSsoccer.com.

MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday 28 Team

F: Luis Muriel (ORL), Danny Musovski (SEA), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (RBNY)

M: Philip Zinckernagel (CHI), Carles Gil (NE), Jack McGlynn (HOU), Anders Dreyer (SD)

D: Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC), Lalas Abubakar (DAL), Jaziel Orozco (STL)

GK: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT)

Coach: Oscar Pareja (ORL)

Bench: CJ dos Santos (SD), Guilherme Biro (ATX), Alex Roldan (SEA), Alexey Miranchuk (ATL), Martín Ojeda (ORL), Wilfried Zaha (CLT), Deandre Kerr (TOR), Preston Judd (SJ), Darren Yapi (COL)

FC Dallas Team of the Matchday Selections

Petar Musa (Bench: Week 1, 2 and 7, Starting XI: Week 25, 26)

Luciano Acosta (Bench: Week 5, 6 Starting XI: Week 19)

Pedrinho (Bench: Week 10)

Sebastien Ibeagha (Bench: Week 16)

Logan Farrington: (Bench: Week 27)

Lalas Abubakar: (Starting XI: Week 28)







