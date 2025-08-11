Winger Philip Zinckernagel Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 28

August 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC winger Philip Zinckernagel was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 28 following his performance in Saturday night's 2-2 draw against Los Angeles Football Club at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill.

Zinckernagel earned his fifth league honor of the season after recording assists on both Fire goals scored on Saturday. The Danish winger helped Chicago record its ninth corner kick goal of the season when his cross found defender Carlos Terán in the box, who flicked the ball into the back of the net for the lead in the 11th minute. In the second half, Zinckernagel played a give-and-go with midfielder Brian Gutiérrez before laying off a pass for winger Jonathan Bamba in the box, who ripped a shot from a tight angle for the second Fire lead of the night.

The honor is Zinckernagel's fifth after appearing on the MLS Team of the Matchday Starting XI in Matchdays 21 and 7, and the bench in Matchdays 17 and 25. In his last appearance on the XI, he recorded one goal and one assist in the Fire's 3-2 victory over Charlotte FC on June 30 at Soldier Field. His fifth appearance on the league's best this season is also the most by any Fire player in a single season since Nemanja Nikolic's seven mentions in 2017.

Here is what the rest of the Team of the Matchday for Matchday 28 looks like:

F: Luis Muriel (ORL), Danny Musovski (SEA), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (RBNY)

M: Philip Zinckernagel (CHI), Carles Gil (NE), Jack McGlynn (HOU), Anders Dreyer (SD)

D: Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC), Lalas Abubakar (DAL), Jaziel Orozco (STL)

GK: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT)

Coach: Oscar Pareja (ORL)

Bench: CJ dos Santos (SD), Guilherme Biro (ATX), Alex Roldan (SEA), Alexey Miranchuk (ATL), Martín Ojeda (ORL), Wilfried Zaha (CLT), Deandre Kerr (TOR), Preston Judd (SJ), Darren Yapi (COL)

Chicago will return to SeatGeek Stadium for a second straight match as the Club plays host to St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, August 16. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on WLS 890 AM and wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App (Spanish). A replay of the match will be available on Marquee Sports Network on Tuesday, August 19 at 4 p.m. CT.







