Sporting KC Weekly

August 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City will travel to central Florida to play Orlando City SC at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Inter&Co Stadium in the team's final cross-conference match-up of the regular season.

The MLS Matchday 29 opener will be available to watch on Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass subscription and pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including ORLvSKC watch parties at Meat Mitch Barbecue (3620 W. 95th St., Leawood, KS) and The Soccer Lot (2525 Jefferson St., Kansas City, MO).

Children's Mercy Park will host a funeral service for Wyandotte County Sheriff's Deputy Elijah Ming at 11 a.m. today. The service is open to the public with parking lots opening at 9 a.m. and stadium gates opening at 9:30 a.m. The service will be streamed live on the Unified Government's YouTube channel.

Fans can take advantage of 25% off savings on orders at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT tonight with the code 25MLS (terms and exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City's new United We Play pre-match top in adult and youth sizes.

Sporting Kansas City will deliver backpacks filled with school supplies for students in Kansas City Public Schools to The Hope Center (2800 E. Linwood Blvd., Kansas City, MO) on Thursday. As part of the back-to-school initiative, Sporting KC and club associates donated supplies for K-12 youth in need along with a personalized SKC care package that includes a water bottle, shirt and hand written note of encouragement.

Registration closes on Friday for the Kindergarten through Second Grade divisions in the fall season of Sporting Rec League at Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex (10541 S Warwick St.) in Olathe, Kansas. For more information and to sign up a player, visit SKCrecsoccer.com.

Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Members and members of Sporting KC supporters groups are eligible to receive complimentary tickets for Sporting away matches. Away ticket requests for Sporting's road trip to play the reigning MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy on Sept. 27 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California will open this Friday.

A new six-week session of Sporting Stripes, an early childhood soccer program for 2-5 year olds, will start on Saturday at Legacy Park Soccer Fields (1501 NE Legacy Dr.) in Lee's Summit, Missouri. For more information, visit SportingKCYouth.com.

Sporting KC II will continue the MLS NEXT Pro campaign at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday against Houston Dynamo 2 at Children's Mercy Victory Field in Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets are available online via SeatGeek. The Frontier Division match-up will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and fans can also follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.

