Jack McGlynn Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday

August 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Jack McGlynn was named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday for Matchday 28, the league announced today. The inclusion marks the U.S. Men's National Team player's third inclusion this season.

The Dynamo earned a crucial point in a 2-2 road draw versus in-state rivals Austin FC, where they battled back with two second half goals from McGlynn for his first-career MLS brace.

McGlynn first pulled one back for Houston in the 80th minute after converting a penalty kick with a left-footed strike towards the right side of the net. The penalty was given after VAR confirmed that an Austin player fouled defender Pablo Ortiz inside the box.

The 22-year-old then completed his brace in the 89th minute when forward Lawrence Ennali found McGlynn at the top of the box for a left-footed strike that deflected off an Austin defender and into the back of the net. Notably, the play marked Ennali's first Dynamo assist.

McGlynn (Matchday 7, 14 and 28) is one of eight players to be named to the Team of the Matchday this season and is joined by Ethan Bartlow (Matchday 22), Ezequiel Ponce (Matchday 22), Felipe Andrade (Matchday 13 and 21), Femi Awodesu (Matchday 16), Gabe Segal (Matchday 16), Griffin Dorsey (Matchday 7, 14 and 15) and Ondřej Lingr (Matchday 9 and 10). Head coach Ben Olsen was also named to the Team of the Matchday for Matchday 16 and 22.

Houston continues its two-match road stretch this weekend, traveling to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC for Sunday Night Soccer action at 8:00 p.m. CT on August 17. Fans can stream the match live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 11, 2025

