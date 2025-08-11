Nashville SC Notes Week of August 11, 2025

August 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club (14W-7L-5D), which is only four points behind the Philadelphia Union for first place in Major League Soccer and the Eastern Conference with eight regular season fixtures remaining, will conclude a stretch of three-straight road matches when it faces New York City FC (11W-8L-5D) for the second and final time this regular season at 4 p.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 17 at Yankee Stadium.

The Boys in Gold last met the Pigeons on Saturday, May 31 at GEODIS Park in a 2-2 draw courtesy of Most Valuable Player candidate and Golden Boot leader Sam Surridge's fifth career regular season brace.

Following its 3-2 victory over Carolina Core FC on Sunday for its club-record fourth consecutive win, Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will visit Inter Miami CF II at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, Aug. 14 at Chase Stadium before hosting New York City FC II at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday, Aug. 17 at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium for Luau Night.

MEDIA NOTES:

Nashville SC

has recorded its most wins (14) and points (47) in club history through 26 MLS matches

is third in the Eastern Conference and fourth in MLS, just two points behind CIN (49) and SD (49), and four behind PHI (51)

is unbeaten in 17 of its last 20 matches across all competitions (13W-3L-4D)

is the only team in MLS to have two players with at least 20 goal contributions this season (Sam Surridge with 22, Hany Mukhtar with 20)

is third in MLS this season with 51.87 expected goals (xG) behind PHI (52.23) and league-leading SJ (53.92)

is tied with NYCFC for conceding the third-fewest goals in MLS this season with 29 behind ATX and VAN (28) and league-leading PHI (25)

has the fifth-best goal differential in MLS this season at +14 behind VAN (+15), ORL (+16), SD (+18), and PHI (+19)

has the second-most MLS goal contributions by defenders this season with 23 behind MIN (31)

last faced NYCFC on Saturday, May 31 at GEODIS Park during a 2-2 draw courtesy of a Sam Surridge brace

is 3W-2L-2D all-time vs. New York City FC (regular season)

is 72W-59L-62D all-time (regular season + playoffs)

is 29W-40L-29D all-time on the road (regular season + playoffs)

is 53W-41L-44D all-time vs. Eastern Conference opponents (regular season + playoffs)

is 48W-47L-50D all-time on weekends (regular season + playoffs)

is 10W-9L-12D all-time on Sundays (regular season + playoffs)

is 7W-9L-6D all-time during August (regular season)

Gastón Brugman eclipsed 5,000 career regular season minutes during last Saturday's match at STL

Teal Bunbury has three career regular season goals against NYCFC, all with NE

Hany Mukhtar

scored his 12th goal of the season and 18th career MLS penalty kick conversion last Saturday at STL

with his penalty kick conversion on Saturday against STL, is tied with Albert Rusnak of SEA for third among active players in career PK goals

reached 20 goal contributions (12 goals, eight assists) last Saturday at STL for the fourth time, becoming the 14th player in MLS history to record four or more seasons with 20-plus goal contributions (also 2021-2023)

leads Nashville SC in scoring against NYCFC with four goals and two assists, including his fourth-career brace during NSC's 3-1 win on Sept. 3, 2021 at Nissan Stadium

has appeared in all seven of Nashville SC's matches against NYCFC (six starts)

leads MLS this season with 52 shots on target

is fourth in MLS this season with 15.51 expected goals (xG) behind NYCFC's Alonso Martínez (16.83), CHI's Hugo Cuypers (17.69), and teammate Sam Surridge (18.92)

is tied for the sixth-most assists in MLS this season with eight behind league-leading Anders Dreyer of SD (17)

has the sixth-most goal contributions in MLS this season with 20 (12 goals, eight assists) behind league-leading Anders Dreyer of SD (29)

leads the team and is third in MLS this season in total distance covered with 182.46 miles

has played the third-most minutes in MLS this season with 2,300

Alex Muyl will miss Saturday's match against NYCFC due to yellow card accumulation

Andy Najar

made his 150th career MLS regular season start last Saturday against STL

leads MLS in goal contributions by defenders this season with 11 (one goal, 10 assists)

leads all MLS defenders and Nashville SC and is tied for the fourth-most assists in the league this season with 10 behind league-leading Anders Dreyer of SD (17)

Jacob Shaffelburg has three career regular season goal contributions against NYCFC, one with TOR (one goal) and two with NSH (one goal, one assist)

Sam Surridge

is tied with Lionel Messi of MIA for the lead in MLS' Golden Boot race with 18 goals

leads MLS this season with 18.92 expected goals (xG)

is the only MLS player this season to record multiple hat tricks

leads the team and is tied for the fourth-most goal contributions in MLS this season with 22 behind league-leading Anders Dreyer of SD (29)

recorded his fifth career regular season brace during Nashville SC's 2-2 draw against NYCFC on May 31, 2025 at GEODIS Park

recorded his first MLS assist on June 22, 2024 at GEODIS Park against NYCFC

is tied with Guilherme Biro of ATX for the third-most aerial challenges won in MLS this season with 76 behind league-leading Christian Benteke of DC (102)

is tied with Lionel Messi of MIA, Hugo Cuypers of CHI, Maxim Choupo-Moting of RBNY, and Martin Ojeda of ORL for the third-most game-winning goals in MLS this season with five behind league-leading Kevin Denkey of CIN (seven)

Joe Willis

has made nine career regular season appearances against NYCFC, seven with NSH and two with HOU

has a career 1.22 goals against average and three clean sheets as a Boy in Gold against NYCFC

is tied with Roman Celentano of CIN for the second-most clean sheets in MLS this season with nine behind VAN's Yohei Takaoka (11)

has the fifth-lowest goals against average (GAA) in MLS this season at 1.12

Patrick Yazbek made his first career regular season road start on Oct. 6, 2024 at NYCFC

Walker Zimmerman scored during Nashville SC's 2-0 opening-day win over NYCFC on Feb. 25, 2023 and celebrated by going to the corner flag and using it as a microphone to sing "Ring of Fire" as a tribute to Johnny Cash







Major League Soccer Stories from August 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.