LA Galaxy Fall to Seattle Sounders FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday Night

August 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Continuing their 2025 MLS Regular Season campaign, the LA Galaxy fell 4-0 to Seattle Sounders FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday night. Next up, the LA Galaxy travel to face Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 16 (4:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy Against Seattle Sounders FC

Sunday's 2025 MLS Regular Season between LA and Seattle marked the 53rd meeting across all competitions between the two teams, with the Galaxy trailing the all-time series 18-21-14. Against Seattle, the Galaxy hold a 11-15-14 record in league play, a 5-3-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs, a 2-2-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 0-1-0 record in Leagues Cup play. In 21 all-time regular season matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park against Seattle, LA holds a 7-7-7 record.

Goal-Scoring Plays

SEA - Own Goal (Julián Aude), 25th minute: Pedro de la Vega's cross into the six-yard box was deflected in from close range off Julián Aude.

SEA - Danny Musovski, 37th minute: Novak Mićović initially made a save from point-blank-range on Danny Musovski's shot, but the rebound was knocked in by Musovski.

SEA - Danny Musovski, 54th minute: Jesus Fereira's shot from inside the penalty area forced Novak Mićović into a kick save, but Danny Musovski knocked in the rebound from inside the six-yard box.

SEA - Snyder Brunnell (Alex Roldan), 85th minute: Alex Roldan's low cross from the right side of the penalty area was finished from close range by Synder Brunnell.

Postgame Notes

In their last 12 matches played across all competitions dating back to May 31, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 5-3-4 (25 GF, 19 GA).

In their last eight matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park dating back to May 31, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 5-2-1 (18 GF, 10 GA).

Elijah Wynder logged 24 minutes as a second-half substitute against Seattle, his first appearance for LA since logging 19 minutes against Real Salt Lake on May 31

Next Game

Next up, the LA Galaxy travel to face Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 16 (4:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

2025 MLS Regular Season

LA Galaxy (3-15-7, 16 pts) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (11-6-8; 41 pts)

Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025 - Dignity Health Sports Park (Los Angeles)

Goals by Half12F

LA Galaxy 0 0 0

Seattle Sounders FC 2 2 4

Scoring Summary:

SEA: Own Goal (Aude), 25

SEA: Musovski, 37

SEA: Musovski, 54

SEA: Brunell (Roldan), 85

Misconduct Summary:

N/A

Lineups:

LA: GK Novak Mićović; D Mauricio Cuevas (Miki Yamane, 65), D Maya Yoshida ©, D Zanka (John Nelson, 65), D Julián Aude; M Edwin Cerrillo (Christian Ramirez, 79), M Diego Fagundez (Isaiah Parente, 65), M Marco Reus (Elijah Wynder, 66), F Gabriel Pec, F Joseph Paintsil, F Matheus Nascimento

Substitutes Not Used: GK John McCarthy; D Eriq Zavaleta, M Tucker Lepley, M Lucas Sanabria

TOTAL SHOTS: 8 (Gabriel Pec, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Gabriel Pec, 1); FOULS: 8 (Matheus Nascimento, Diego Fagundez, 2); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 5

SEA: GK Andrew Thomas; D Nouhou, D Alex Roldan, D Kim Kee-Hee, D Yeimar Gomez, M Cristian Roldan, M Obed Vargas (Danny Leyva, 63), M Paul Rothrock (Georgi Minoungou, 83), M Pedro de la Vega (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, 63), F Jesus Ferreira (Snyder Brunnell, 73), F Danny Musovski (Osaze De Rosario, 73)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Stefan Frei, D Jonathan Bell, D Jackson Ragen, D Reed Baker-Whiting

TOTAL SHOTS: 24 (Danny Musovski, 6); SHOTS ON GOAL: 8 (Danny Musovski, 3); FOULS: 9 (Three players tied, 2); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 3

Referee: Allen Chapman

Assistant Referees: Corey Rockwell, Felisha Mariscal

Fourth Official: Victor Rivas

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

Weather: Clear, 71 degrees

Attendance: 18,748

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

LA GALAXY POSTGAME QUOTES

LA GALAXY HEAD COACH GREG VANNEY

On if the team had a slow start to the match or whether Seattle outplayed the group:

"I think it's a little bit of both. Obviously, they have a lot of physical competence around the field and guys willing to get tight and get in your space and be disruptive. The two centerbacks, strong, again, physical. Wing full back, strong. So I think just from the physical side of things we lost a lot of duels over the course of the night, which made it difficult for us when you want to try to settle the game or play out of some pressure. Somewhere on the field you have to be able to manage a duel here or there or be able to play fast enough that you can play yourself out of those situations. I agree with you. A big part of it is we weren't playing and moving fast enough off some of these situations to support each other so we weren't getting into so many confrontations, dueling confrontations, that I feel like was very disruptive for us on the evening.

I don't know if it's four games in a short period of time, one day less rest. We can talk about all that stuff, but we never hit the necessary speed on the night in many regards. Therefore, I felt like we got pretty dominated in a lot of areas of the field and in the game through the course of the night."

On the juxtaposition of being one of the top four teams in Leagues Cup, but trailing the standings in regular season play:

"I think a little bit there is who we play, when we play. There is a lot of things. I don't think we have a super deep group when it comes to a lot of games in a short period of time to match some of the physicality of some of the games and/or when it's physical to be able to play at the speed that we needed to play to get ourselves out of some of those confrontations. I felt like you can see some of these teams were able to take big rotations and still work through those rotations, and I feel like that's something for us that we still have to build towards. So I think we've run a lot of guys over the course of these four games that are similar. We've moved couple positions here or there, and I think physically for us, I just think we lost the game in a lot of ways physically today and then between tactical and the technical side of the game and creating a game with speed in it, we just couldn't match it tonight. There has been a few games over the course of the season where I felt we were just outplayed across the board. This was one of them. A lot of the other games have been sometimes 50/50 and we haven't been able to get them across. Felt like we did a great job in Leagues Cup of managing the situation, hurting the oppositions when they tried to go man to man to us. Felt like we were playing faster, moving faster for each other and finding solutions inside of those games; tonight, we didn't. I don't think we had another gear to get ourselves out of the situation. I think with some rest and another opportunity hopefully down the road we can put a much better performance on against these guys."

On the upcoming schedule given travel to face Inter Miami and then back to Leagues Cup, and depth of the roster available:

"Yeah, I have to just kind of take some inventory over of the course of these four games and see physically where we are going into this week and make some decisions as we go to Miami and how we wants to utilize Miami and what that means for our preparation for Leagues Cup.

Don't have those decisions for you today. It's something we need to think about. Flying across and going across the country to play a game in Miami, come back to play what's going to be a big game for our season, just have to think about what that might look like."

On Elijah Wynder's adjustment to MLS and development:

"I think what we saw, and he played a bit in the early part of the season, and we've seen some similarities with Lucas. They have some great physical qualities, and I think that's something we can build and give to them. They need a little time, and he needs a little time just to connect with some of the other players in terms of moments in the game, priorities, speeds of play, where the ball needs to get to and go to. So just some awareness of things I think to play inside the intricacies of our midfield. Tonight it's just game for him because sometimes it's just duels and being able to win some physical moments, it was an opportunities for him. I'm seeing progress in his game, and I would like to down the stretch of this season get him more involved into some of the rotations and get him more minutes. It's just been a process. For him if he's going to play this a lower pivot position then it's his relationship with the other pivot and that timing and moving off of each other, and it's a lot of awareness and intricate sort of things. If he's higher on the field for us then he's running through lines and it's about the final product, setting up attacks, things like that. He's a guy who is learning between those two roles. I've been trying to figure out, okay, when he continues to evolve is he better a lower pivot or is he going to be more useful as a guy who's higher and powerful and running through the lines. To be honest with you I've been learning a little bit about him and trying to figure out what direction we really want to take him in this process to open up his career and also to help our team. He does have the physical tools to compete in this league. It's just adding some other things that I think make our system function, too. So it's not just about the player. It's about how the player fits into the flow of things, which to be fair to the guys, other than tonight has been going pretty well over the last a little bit. And Lucas had some back issues and that's the main reason I didn't put Lucas out there and warmup. He was tightening up and has been for the last few days, so I spared him the moment because he's struggling a little bit physically."

On if players would rather put their effort into Leagues Cup than the regular season:

"I don't think that was the subconscious, the mindset that shifted into us. I think when we got out on the field and the game became physical early and the solutions weren't necessarily coming about as well as they should, and then we started to get behind the game, and the solutions -- again, we were struggling to find the solutions in the game of how to you settle game into our vision. Game and play it in our -- the way we want at the speed we need to play at; we just didn't catch it. I feel like it became a frustrating thing over the course of the night because collectively we weren't finding the necessary level we needed to be dangerous in goal-scoring chances. Not just to have a possession here or there, but to be dangerous or to pressure on their attacks or to slow them down and things like that. I felt like we never got to speed. I don't think it's subconscious. I think the guys' mindset going out was correct. Not finding the solutions and probably getting fatigued through the course of the week, a busy week, we started to get very much behind the game. So that's not an excuse. Just felt like we were too slow. Felt like we weren't winning in some of the physical duels we needed to. I don't think it's subconscious. I just think it's the way the game happened to play itself out."

On Seattle's press that gave the Galaxy back line a little bit of trouble:

"Yeah, for sure some was the defending stuff. Again, at the top with two strong centerbacks, we've got to be able to play through some of these situations cleaner, be a little sharper, and play through them. If we're just hitting balls up to [Matheus] Nascimento in these situations, those weren't easy duels for him against their centerbacks. If we have to build, we have to build out clean; we have to be sharper. I felt like we were just a little slow playing the balls in between the lines. Maybe sometimes just too far apart so we couldn't play as quickly as we needed to.

Again, felt like a lot of little things were disconnected over the night for a lot of reasons. Their press certainly disrupted us on the night, but we've managed presses like that before.

Again, they have some physical guys out there and they're physically confident. We have managed the press before, and it just comes down to you have to play faster, you have to play cleaner, you have to arrive for each other, and you do things in less touches. I felt like we in too many dribbling duels and we lost the ball in the dribble more times tonight than I've seen us lose the ball in the dribble many times. For me these are examples of either we weren't there fast enough in support of each other or we are not recognizing the solutions fast enough and playing quick enough. Either of those things can create the same situation, which is too much dribbling, too much loss of possession on the dribble, game disruption, transitions going the other direction. Now you're transitioning back to try to defend, which takes more and more energy and you start to burn yourself over the course of the game. Again, I felt like we never hit the speed. It's as simple as that. Against a team like this you have to be able to play at the top speed and execute at the top speed or you're going to be under it."

On Zavaleta's role on the squad:

"He's been a really huge asset for our team in the training environment, leadership environment, working with our younger players on the defensive side, things like that. Just hasn't had a ton of minutes. When he isn't playing all the time it's difficult to ask him to step out and catch the speed of a game like this. Or some of the games. Again, he's a little deeper than anybody else and managing his spaces is a little bit more. I feel like he's kind of at that point, again, where he's really helping the group on the whole, but in some of the games they're a difficult ask. I like him in the back three sometimes. If we're going to play him in a three I feel like his leadership and management of situations is a little better. But he needs to be in a rhythm and he just hasn't had the games and we haven't used him enough for him to feel like he's really there. I think it's just kind of where we are and where he is at the moment."

On Micovic's performance and whether the team might respond with a switch in goal:

"No. I mean, only reason I would've made a switch is because I felt like Novak was tired or had a lot of games back-to-back-to-back-to-back. I mean ultimately, we're investing in his continued progression. Sometimes dealing with busy parts of the season is what you need to do as starting goalkeeper. So that's part of it. I have to go back honestly and review totally how I felt about his game. I felt like there were a lot of other things I was thinking about over the course of the game and there wasn't the specific one that was catching my attention if I am being honest.

I have to go back and look."

On Emiro's ankle injury:

"X-ray and MRI, both negative. More of a contusion, so day to day. We'll see how he manages over the course of this week in terms of preparation for -- I suspect he'll be 100% ready for Leagues Cup and it's a question of what we do for him going into Miami."

One thing that's disappointed him the most about this season:

"I just think we've never really caught our best form inside of the league and been there consistently. I feel like that's been the case. We haven't executed. We have given up goals soft. You know, in every season you have days where games go bad or go wrong and you don't get things right, guys are tired. For us we've never been able to catch any sort of consistent sort of form and rhythm inside of the league and gotten results out of it and closed out games when we need to. In this stretch -- we haven't lost many games in the last stretch. This is the second game we've lost out of the seven or eight or nine, so if the sky is falling I get it. We have also been in much form since the half turn of the season; actually been doing okay. There was probably three or four games where we needed to close those games out better and take points and gave away goals in the 90-plus. So I think it's been about learning how to win, this group making the adjustments, me as well, and all of us making the adjustments based on the guys we lost and who we have to get results. Still play the way we want to play but seek out results.

I think we've been a lot better over the last stretch. I think we had a great Leagues Cup run. I think we played some good teams in Leagues Cup. We managed some teams that wanted to press us. We took care of them. We managed teams that want to sit back and we broke them down and we scored. Tonight it didn't fit together. Played a good team and didn't fit together. We will keep battling. The Leagues Cup is the big thing. It's the trophy we get and maybe a Champions League spot. We will keep battling through the rest of the league and keep trying to bring guys forward and keep trying play our best every single game. That's what we're going to do."

On an early scouting report on Pachuca:

"To be honest, I haven't watched them closely. I felt like I watched a lot of games through the course of Leagues Cup just because of the nature of every game sort of mattered there in the first round. But I don't -- they're a good team. That's for sure. But I don't recall like specifics. I'll get into some of that now that things are calming down. I feel like the games have been coming so fast I haven't had a chance to look right in front of us. To be fair, Seattle played the exact same three teams that we played during Leagues Cup, so we saw a lot of them during the course of Leagues Cup and we had a lot of mutual opponents, so watching them was actually easy because same teams we were playing time after time. I haven't looked beyond this little scope of games at all. We'll take a look and get ourselves prepared for Miami and then lead that into what's to come after that."

LA GALAXY DEFENDER MAYA YOSHIDA

On if there was a lack of urgency or speed in this game:

"I think until concede the first goal did okay, and I don't feel like they created a lot. After one goal, immediately second goal, and then the game change already. Then two goals down we have to chase them and it become different game. After that, yes, as coach say, was very difficult. They dominated us very well. Great team to be honest, but surely we were not enough today."

On if a Leagues Cup comparison comes into play in games like tonight:

"To be fair, Seattle is different. They're a much better team to be honest. And also their situation they have after two games, and after third game in the Leagues Cup and the league game is different as well. But, yeah, we should -- as I say after the game, we should bring the same vibes to the league games as well; today wasn't. Today no one had the standard level of the game, and -- none of us to be honest. Yeah, even we change the shape, we change the players second half, four players immediately, then also we couldn't bring the balls in front. We didn't dominate the ball behind. Yeah, absolutely not enough today, yeah."

On how he goes about processing the long trip to Miami and back and then Pachuca on Wednesday:

"Always like this. That's MLS. Sometimes we go to Minnesota and come back. Sometimes we go to New York and come back. This is a key part of the MLS. Maintain away trip and how many points we can get; also how much we can keep our fitness during the traveling. This is the key.

And I think everybody knows how -- especially me, I know how to manage my body, so I'm not worried about this. Of course it's tough. Very tough. But also, same time I'm excited to play against Miami, one the most famous club in MLS and also the Leagues Cup. Realistically we have to focus on that competition as well. So next two games I'm fully focused, as always.

Leagues Cup and also league games, both are already like knockout stage for us."

On how the team prepared and went after those three games:

"Better opponent. To be honest, I think my first season I didn't understand this competition, and last season even we didn't qualify and so I couldn't understand how it is. And now, this third season I'm pretty understanding how important this Leagues Cup is and we should focus, how much we should focus as well. We did okay so far. Of course from now on it's the real part and this is more difficult. You know, if you look at the tournament Seattle, Miami, Pachuca, the teams are really good. It's going to be tough, but will be really exciting."

On why he thinks the team looked so different than just a couple days ago:

"Just what I said. Different teams, opponent. First two, three minutes I put ball behind, immediately we can dominate the line. But Seattle is one of the most solid team in the MLS. No one cheat; 11 players, even the subs, they fight 50/50. They cover and help each other.

This is I think very matured, one of the most matured squad in the MLS."

On keeping the intensity up and how he motivates his teammates to keep it up:

"Yeah, that was my concern as well before I come here, and I came mid-season 2013 -- no, 2023. Yeah, we almost out of the tournament, and that was my biggest concern. But the team really want to win. Also the player want to improve every game. So I have no -- of course probably the atmosphere in the stadium is less excitement, but as a team, we want to play better, we want to win. And also, no relegation battle means we can try to play football, the soccer as much as we can. Even we are both in the league, if it's in Europe, everybody kick long balls and fight. Just kick and fight. This is different from MLS. Instead we play. We try to build up and we try to distribute from the behind. And even they are like one of the top in the league so far and we are bottom of the league, still we can break the line many times. That's never happened in Europe. That's big difference. I think that is very positive way because the fans want to watch -- to see how we play."

On what's been the most disappointing thing for you this season in the league?

"As a team, we start really not great. That's first mistake I think. You know, even good teams, sometimes if you start not well, then difficult to recover. We took very long time to recover. Also we had a different competition. We have to travel. We didn't have time to fix it, and that's first difficult moment. After that, of course we lost a lot of points and the team is -- wasn't experienced enough I would say. And then too many conceding goals. This is the biggest pain for myself, and of course personally conceding a lot is really hurt me. Also got injured already twice, which is not normal for me. Very, very disappointed about that. This is the biggest disappointment for me. At the same time, this is different. First become champion and I understand I'm learning now how difficult it is after become champion. And also playing as a champion then more pressure, more like analyze from opponent. That's different challenge for me. And even difficult moment I could learn many things. Especially when things going well no one ever say, oh, yes, good, good. That's easy. Easy life. Only we can realize myself when the difficult moment, especially the leader, coach, this kind of person. We have to show the character. We have to show the identity in the difficult moments. So this is a test for me, long season test, and I'm still taking that."







