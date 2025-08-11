LAFC Weekly
August 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
After its newest signing, international football icon Son Heung-Min, debuted in a 2-2 road draw with the Chicago Fire over the weekend, LAFC heads out on the road again this week for an Eastern Conference clash with the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Saturday, Aug. 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT, and the game will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with additional radio coverage on 710 AM ESPN LA, the ESPN App and 980 AM La Mera Mera.
LAFC has never lost to New England in three previous meetings (2-0-1). The teams drew 1-1 in their initial match in Los Angeles back in 2018. The Black & Gold then defeated the Revolution 2-0 in Foxborough the following year before also defeating the MLS originals 4-0 at BMO Stadium in 2023. LAFC currently sits fifth in the Western Conference with a 10-6-7 record, while New England is eleventh in the East with a 7-11-7 mark on the season.
Saturday's match against the Revolution will re-air on Tuesday, August 19, at 5:30 p.m. PT on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13). FOX 11 Plus is where fans can also get to know more about the Black & Gold on LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the club every Saturday night at 10 p.m.
