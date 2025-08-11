Homegrown Forward Darren Yapi Named to Team of the Matchday for Brace Performance

August 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







After notching a second-half brace against Minnesota United on Sunday, Colorado Homegrown Darren Yapi has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday bench. The 20-year-old striker's brace was his first in his MLS career.

Despite a scoreless first half at Allianz Field, Yapi and the Colorado attack came out of the break with intensity searching for the opening goal. It would be fellow Homegrown Sam Vines to set up a chance for Yapi in the 60th minute, sending a ball down the left flank for the striker to collect, take a touch inside past the Loons' defense and complete a far-post strike into the side netting.

The Rapids' kept pressure high, seeking another to put the home side away and earn three crucial road points. It took just 10 minutes for Yapi to find his second on the night, as Colorado broke away quickly from their defensive third to attack the Minnesota backline. Calvin Harris and Rafael Navarro connected to find Yapi streaking down the pitch, take one touch into the eighteen and smash home another far-post strike past Canadian international goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.

The quick brace earns Yapi his second Team of the Matchday honor in his young career after securing his name on the weekly roster in Matchday 21 for a pair of assists in Colorado's 3-3 result with New England Revolution.

"Every time I start or even come off the bench, I ask myself the same question, which is, how can I help the team?" Yapi reflected postgame. "How can I help the team win? In any way, whether it's defensively or offensively, just finding ways I can help the team is huge for me. It's huge for the team, and it showed tonight."

Yapi and the Rapids return home for a match with Eastern Conference foes Atlanta United on Saturday, August 16. Kickoff at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is set for 7:30 p.m. MT.

MLS Team of the Matchday - Matchday 28

F: Luis Muriel (ORL), Danny Musovski (SEA), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (RBNY)

M: Philip Zinckernagel (CHI), Carles Gil (NE), Jack McGlynn (HOU), Anders Dreyer (SD)

D: Ryan Hollingshead (LAFC), Lalas Abubakar (DAL), Jaziel Orozco (STL)

GK: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT)

Coach: Oscar Pareja (ORL)

Bench: CJ dos Santos (SD), Guilherme Biro (ATX), Alex Roldan (SEA), Alexey Miranchuk (ATL), Martín Ojeda (ORL), Wilfried Zaha (CLT), Deandre Kerr (TOR), Preston Judd (SJ), Darren Yapi (COL)







