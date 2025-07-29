Minnesota United FC vs. Querétaro FC Preview
July 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United returns to Allianz Field on Wednesday night as it begins its Leagues Cup 2025 campaign in a Phase One clash against LIGA MX side Querétaro FC. This year's edition of the North American tournament has a new format, with the stakes of each Phase One game being raised to a high level, as only the top-four teams (on points) in each respective league will advance to the Knockout Stage.
MNUFC enters Leagues Cup action having captured all three points on the road at St. Louis CITY SC this past weekend. Forward Kelvin Yeboah scored two goals, both from penalty kick conversions, to lead the Loons to another Western Conference road victory. With that win, Minnesota inched closer to the top spot in the Western Conference standings deep into the second half of the MLS regular season, just barely behind San Diego FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC, respectively.
On the other side, Querétaro FC has only played three matches so far at the start of LIGA MX's 2025 Apertura season. The Central Mexico side has been slow out of the gate, having lost all three of their opening contests, to-date. Gallos Blancos finished 12th during the Clausura 2025, just barely missing out on qualifying for the final stage in April.
Both teams will look to have a fast start in this year's rendition of the tournament where points are more important than ever in order to advance to the Quarterfinals. The pursuit of a trophy, prize money, and a spot in the Concacaf Champions Cup, MNUFC and Querétaro each will have their own motivations at the start of this campaign. The Loons seek a path towards a major trophy and more forward momentum at the second half of their season, while Gallos Blancos aim to re-boot their historic 75th season in a positive way.
PLAYER STATUS REPORT:
Minnesota United
OUT:
None
QUESTIONABLE:
None
MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. QUERÉTARO FC
Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota
07.30.2025 | Leagues Cup 2025 | Phase One, Match 1
7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass)
2025 Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)
MIN: 12-5-8 (44 pts. | MLS)
QRO: 0-3-0 (0 pts. | LIGA MX)
