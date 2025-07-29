FC Cincinnati Announce Rosters for 10th Anniversary Night Post-Match Alumni Friendly Presented by Toyota
FC Cincinnati today announced the rosters for the Post-Match Alumni Friendly presented by Toyota taking place following FC Cincinnati's 10th Anniversary Night match on Sunday, August 10 against Charlotte FC.
The Orange and Blue's August 10 match against Charlotte kicks off at 6 p.m. from TQL Stadium. Fans are encouraged to stick around with the club's first alumni friendly consisting of two 15-minute halves taking place 30 minutes after the full-time whistle. Tickets for FC Cincinnati's match are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.
The Post-Match Alumni Friendly comes as part of FC Cincinnati's 10th Anniversary weekend full of events, including the FCC3 Race presented by Medpace, the FC Cincinnati Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic presented by TQL, and more. For more information, visit FCCincinnati.com.
The alumni friendly will feature the blue team - wearing the club's Orange and Blue Legacy kit - against the white team - donning the club's Canvas Kit.
The blue team is headlined by Cincinnati native and the club's first captain Austin Berry, the club's three-leading USL appearance leaders Jimmy McLaughlin, Corben Bone and Kenney Walker, club ambassador Omar Cummings and Cincinnati native and University of Cincinnati alumni Matt Bahner.
Featuring for the white team includes 2018 USL Most Valuable Player Emmanuel Ledesma, U.S. Open Cup legend Djiby Fall, the club's all-time leading USL scorer Danni König, 2019 captain Kendall Waston and ironman Mathieu Deplagne, and FC Cincinnati Academy coaches Justin Hoyte and Richie Ryan.
The full rosters can be found below. Both sides will feature an FC Cincinnati Academy goalkeeper in net.
Blue - Orange and Blue Legacy Kit
White - Canvas Kit
Andrew Wiedeman
Djiby Fall
Antoine Hoppenot
Danni König
Austin Berry
Emmanuel Ledesma
Corben Bone
Francisco Narbón
Dekel Keinan
Jamie Dell
Emery Welshman
Justin Hoyte
Eric Stevenson
Kadeem Dacres
Garrett Halfhill
Kendall Waston
Jimmy McLaughlin
Kevin Schindler
Kenney Walker
Mathieu Deplagne
Matt Bahner
Mele Temguia
Omar Cummings
Michael Millay
Pat McMahon
Richie Ryan
Paul Nicholson
