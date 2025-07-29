FC Cincinnati Announce Rosters for 10th Anniversary Night Post-Match Alumni Friendly Presented by Toyota

July 29, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati today announced the rosters for the Post-Match Alumni Friendly presented by Toyota taking place following FC Cincinnati's 10th Anniversary Night match on Sunday, August 10 against Charlotte FC.

The Orange and Blue's August 10 match against Charlotte kicks off at 6 p.m. from TQL Stadium. Fans are encouraged to stick around with the club's first alumni friendly consisting of two 15-minute halves taking place 30 minutes after the full-time whistle. Tickets for FC Cincinnati's match are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

The Post-Match Alumni Friendly comes as part of FC Cincinnati's 10th Anniversary weekend full of events, including the FCC3 Race presented by Medpace, the FC Cincinnati Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic presented by TQL, and more. For more information, visit FCCincinnati.com.

The alumni friendly will feature the blue team - wearing the club's Orange and Blue Legacy kit - against the white team - donning the club's Canvas Kit.

The blue team is headlined by Cincinnati native and the club's first captain Austin Berry, the club's three-leading USL appearance leaders Jimmy McLaughlin, Corben Bone and Kenney Walker, club ambassador Omar Cummings and Cincinnati native and University of Cincinnati alumni Matt Bahner.

Featuring for the white team includes 2018 USL Most Valuable Player Emmanuel Ledesma, U.S. Open Cup legend Djiby Fall, the club's all-time leading USL scorer Danni König, 2019 captain Kendall Waston and ironman Mathieu Deplagne, and FC Cincinnati Academy coaches Justin Hoyte and Richie Ryan.

The full rosters can be found below. Both sides will feature an FC Cincinnati Academy goalkeeper in net.

Blue - Orange and Blue Legacy Kit

White - Canvas Kit

Andrew Wiedeman

Djiby Fall

Antoine Hoppenot

Danni König

Austin Berry

Emmanuel Ledesma

Corben Bone

Francisco Narbón

Dekel Keinan

Jamie Dell

Emery Welshman

Justin Hoyte

Eric Stevenson

Kadeem Dacres

Garrett Halfhill

Kendall Waston

Jimmy McLaughlin

Kevin Schindler

Kenney Walker

Mathieu Deplagne

Matt Bahner

Mele Temguia

Omar Cummings

Michael Millay

Pat McMahon

Richie Ryan

Paul Nicholson







