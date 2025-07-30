TUNE IN: FC Cincinnati Begin Leagues Cup Action Thursday against CF Monterrey
July 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati and CF Monterrey open Leagues Cup 2025 on Thursday, July 31. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from TQL Stadium.
HOW TO WATCH AND FOLLOW #CINvMTY on THURSDAY, JULY 31 (7 p.m. ET)
Live Stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV|
English Local Radio: iHeart Media ESPN 1530
Spanish Local Radio: La Mega 101.5 FM
FC Cincinnati Social Media: X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook
FC Cincinnati Official Mobile App: iOS and Android
WATCH ON THE APPLE TV APP WITH MLS SEASON PASS
Thursday night's match will stream on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. No blackouts, no restrictions. Christian Miles and Lori Lindsey will have the call in English with Michele Giannone as the sideline reporter while Sammy Sadovnik and Daniel Brailovsky have the call in Spanish.
Sign up for MLS Season Pass (now 50% off)
LISTEN ON LOCAL RADIO IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH
Fans can listen to the local radio broadcast in both English and Spanish. Tom Gelehrter and Kevin McCloskey are on the call in English on the Official English Radio Broadcast Home of FC Cincinnati, iHeart Media. Fans can listen on ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati and iHeart.
The Official Spanish Radio Broadcast Home of FC Cincinnati - La Mega Cincinnati 101.5 FM - will carry the match with Gustavo Luques and José Romero on the call on La Mega 101.5 FM.
FOLLOW ON FC CINCINNATI SOCIAL MEDIA
Be sure to follow @FCCincinnati on X/Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for live updates from the game.
DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL MOBILE APP
Download FC Cincinnati's official mobile app, available now for download on iOS and Android devices. The FC Cincinnati app keeps fans closer than ever to the action and include real time push notifications, news, ticket information and more.
