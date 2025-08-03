FC Cincinnati Rallies to Push FC Juárez to Shootout

August 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati erased a two-goal second half deficit to draw Liga MX side FC Juárez, 2-2, Sunday night at TQL Stadium in Leagues Cup Phase One competition. In the ensuing shootout, Juárez won 4-3 to take an extra point.

Cincinnati are 1-0-1 (4 points) through two Leagues Cup matches. Juárez moved to 1-0-1 (5 points) with tonight's shootout win. Both teams conclude Phase One play Thursday.

Juárez scored in the 39th and 63rd minutes to go ahead 2-0. From there, FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander ignited the Orange and Blue comeback, scoring in the 72nd minute on a powerful strike from well outside the penalty area. Five minutes later, a dangerous corner kick from Evander resulted in a Juárez own goal to level the score.

Evander's 72nd minute goal marked his 19th goal in all competitions this season, two shy of FC Cincinnati's club record for goals in all competitions in a season (21 - Luciano Acosta, 2023).

The Orange and Blue conclude Leagues Cup Phase One action on Thursday, August 7 at TQL Stadium against Chivas Guadalajara. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and the match airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Radio will be carried on iHeart Media Fox Sports 1360 in English and in Spanish locally on La Mega 101.5 FM.

FC Cincinnati return to MLS play next Sunday, August 10 at TQL Stadium against Charlotte FC. The match honors the 10th anniversary of FC Cincinnati and a postmatch alumni friendly will take place following the match. Tickets are still available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

AS IT HAPPENED

FCJ: Ricardinho, GOAL - 39' (0-1) - A 39th minute header from Ricardinho put the visitors on the board first. Guilherme Castilho helped work the ball out of Juárez' corner then sent a crossing pass from the right wing into the center of the box, where Ricardinho leapt up to head it over Roman Celentano and into the net.

FCJ: Guilherme Castilho, GOAL - 63' (0-2) - Juárez doubled its lead after a free kick chance led to a scramble in front of the net. Matt Miazga blocked the initial shot on target but after a series of deflections in the box, Castilho quickly scooped up the loose ball to give Juárez a 2-0 lead.

CIN: Evander, GOAL - 72' (1-2) - Evander found an opening outside the box unmarked with room to operate and wasted no time going for goal to create a moment of magic. He fired off a knuckling, long-distance shot toward the near post - the opposite direction of the Juárez keeper's first step - and buried Cincy's first goal in the upper left corner.

CIN: Óscar Estupiñán, OWN GOAL - 77' (2-2) - A corner kick off Evander's right boot was served into a congested near post. Teenage Hadebe's contest of the cross gave issues for Juárez causing Óscar Estupiñán to redirect the ball into the back of their own goal.

GAME NOTES

- FC Cincinnati moved to 6-6 all-time (since 2016) in shootouts.

- Evander scored his 19th goal in all competitions in 2025, moving alone into third in club history for goals in a season in all competitions (Luciano Acosta - 21, 2023; Brandon Vazquez - 20, 2022).

- Ender Echenique made his FC Cincinnati debut Sunday night, becoming the 160th player in club history to make a first-team appearance with the club, all time.

- Lukas Engel recorded his sixth assist in all competitions this season.

- Stiven Jimenez made his 2025 first-team debut.

- The Juárez own goal marked FC Cincinnati's first goal from an opponent's own goal of 2025.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati vs FC Juárez

Date: August 3, 2025

Competition: Leagues Cup Phase One

Venue: TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio

Attendance: 17,314

Kickoff: 5:40 p.m. ET

Weather: 81 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT (SO)

CIN: 0-2-2 (3)

FCJ: 1-1-2 (4)

CIN - Evander (Engel) 72', Own Goal - Óscar Estupiñán 77'

FCJ - Ricardinho (Castilho) 39', Guiherme Castiho 73'

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY (KICK TAKEN)

CIN: Lukas Engel (2) - Scored

Luca Orellano (4) - Scored

Matt Miazga (6) - Saved

Pavel Bucha (8) - Scored

Evander (10) - Saved

FCJ: Óscar Estupiñán (1) - Scored

Dieter Villalpando (3) - Scored

Rodolfo Pizarro (5) - Scored

Denzell García (7) - Scored

Jairo Torres (9) - Saved

LINEUPS

CIN: Roman Celentano, Lukas Engel, Teenage Hadebe, Matt Miazga (C), Gilberto Flores (Miles Robinson 46'), DeAndre Yedlin (Brad Smith 87'), Gerardo Valenzuela (Stiven Jimenez 64'), Tah Brian Anunga (Pavel Bucha 46'), Evander, Luca Orellano, Kei Kamara (Ender Echenique 64')

Substitutes not used: Alec Kann, Evan Louro, Alvas Powell, Nick Hagglund, Corey Baird, Kenji Mboma Dem

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

FCJ: Sebastián Jurado, Jesús Murillo, Moises Castillo, Denzell García, Guiherme Castiho (Dieter Villalpando 83'), Madson (Eder López 83'), Jose Rodriguez (Rodolfo Pizarro 64'), Homer Martinez, Ricardinho (Jairo Torres 54'), Ángel Zaldívar (Óscar Estupiñán 54')

Substitutes not used: Benny Díaz, Guillermo Ruiz, Raymundo, Diego Ochoa, José García, Francisco Nevárez, Leonardo Rodriguez

Head Coach: Martín Varini

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/FCJ

Shots: 16 / 13

Shots on Goal: 4 / 5

Saves: 3 / 2

Corner Kicks: 5 / 2

Fouls: 10 / 15

Offside: 0 / 1

Possession: 55.1 / 44.9

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Matt Miazga (Yellow Card) 3'

CIN - Gilberto Flores (Yellow Card) 20'

FCJ - Jairo Torres (Yellow Card) 67'

FCJ - Guiherme Castiho (Yellow Card) 73'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Alyssa Nichols

Ast. Referees: Kali Smith, Meghan Mullen

Fourth Official: Natalie Simon

VAR: Francis Martinez

AVAR: Oscar Garcia







