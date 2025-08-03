Kerwin Vargas 90th minute equalizer earns point for CLTFC

August 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC 2 (2) - 2 (4) Chivas de Guadalajara

Notes:

Kerwin Vargas scored his sixth goal of the season in all competitions, and his second goal in his last three matches; this ties his career high for goals scored with Charlotte FC in a single season

Pep Biel left the match with an injury in the 32nd minute

Liel Abada scored for the first time since May 28 against the New York Red Bulls; he has seven goals on the year in all competitions

Charlotte FC will end their Leagues Cup 2025 campaign at home against CF Monterrey on Thursday before returning to MLS play next Sunday at FC Cincinnati

The Crown currently sit 7th in the Eastern Conference table with nine matches to play. CLTFC is five points clear of the playoff line. Match Info: Leagues Cup 2025 - Match 2

Location: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

Attendance: 24,207

Press Conference Video Assets: Head Coach Dean Smith, Forward Kerwin Vargas, Forward Wilfried Zaha, Defender Tim Ream - link (links may continue uploading after original sending of notes)

Stats: Please Click - link

Charlotte FC Starting XI: Bingham, Marshall-Rutty, Ream, Privett, Tuiloma, Bronico, Diani, Biel, Abada, Zaha, Vargas

Substitutions: Williamson (32'), Cambridge (71'), Byrne (71'), Petkovic (86'), Smalls (86')

Chivas de Guadlajara Starting XI: Rangel, Sepulveda, Gonzalez, Pulido, Alvarez, Romo, Campillo, Castillo, Aguirre, Alvarado, Ledezma

Substitutions: Mozo (63'), Gonzalez (75'), Padilla (75'), Cowell (86'), Gomez (86')

Goals:

11' - CLT - Abada

24' - GDL - Ledezma

66' - GDL - Gonzalez (Assist: Mozo)

90' - CLT - Vargas

Discipline:

26' - CLT - Marshall-Rutty (Yellow)

26' - GDL - Ledezma (Yellow)

54' - GDL - Sepulveda (Yellow)

56' - GDL - Aguirre (Yellow)

76' - CLT - Byrne (Yellow)

Charlotte FC Back to School Kickoff: Prior to the match, Charlotte FC hosted its 3rd Annual School Year Kickoff. The Club alongside its partners Ally, Atrium Health, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, Great Clips, Thompson and Ticketmaster provided elementary students from local Title One schools with supplies to set them up for the upcoming academic year.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.