Kerwin Vargas 90th minute equalizer earns point for CLTFC
August 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Charlotte FC 2 (2) - 2 (4) Chivas de Guadalajara
Notes:
Kerwin Vargas scored his sixth goal of the season in all competitions, and his second goal in his last three matches; this ties his career high for goals scored with Charlotte FC in a single season
Pep Biel left the match with an injury in the 32nd minute
Liel Abada scored for the first time since May 28 against the New York Red Bulls; he has seven goals on the year in all competitions
Charlotte FC will end their Leagues Cup 2025 campaign at home against CF Monterrey on Thursday before returning to MLS play next Sunday at FC Cincinnati
The Crown currently sit 7th in the Eastern Conference table with nine matches to play. CLTFC is five points clear of the playoff line. Match Info: Leagues Cup 2025 - Match 2
Location: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC
Attendance: 24,207
Press Conference Video Assets: Head Coach Dean Smith, Forward Kerwin Vargas, Forward Wilfried Zaha, Defender Tim Ream - link (links may continue uploading after original sending of notes)
Stats: Please Click - link
Charlotte FC Starting XI: Bingham, Marshall-Rutty, Ream, Privett, Tuiloma, Bronico, Diani, Biel, Abada, Zaha, Vargas
Substitutions: Williamson (32'), Cambridge (71'), Byrne (71'), Petkovic (86'), Smalls (86')
Chivas de Guadlajara Starting XI: Rangel, Sepulveda, Gonzalez, Pulido, Alvarez, Romo, Campillo, Castillo, Aguirre, Alvarado, Ledezma
Substitutions: Mozo (63'), Gonzalez (75'), Padilla (75'), Cowell (86'), Gomez (86')
Goals:
11' - CLT - Abada
24' - GDL - Ledezma
66' - GDL - Gonzalez (Assist: Mozo)
90' - CLT - Vargas
Discipline:
26' - CLT - Marshall-Rutty (Yellow)
26' - GDL - Ledezma (Yellow)
54' - GDL - Sepulveda (Yellow)
56' - GDL - Aguirre (Yellow)
76' - CLT - Byrne (Yellow)
Charlotte FC Back to School Kickoff: Prior to the match, Charlotte FC hosted its 3rd Annual School Year Kickoff. The Club alongside its partners Ally, Atrium Health, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, Great Clips, Thompson and Ticketmaster provided elementary students from local Title One schools with supplies to set them up for the upcoming academic year.
Major League Soccer Stories from August 3, 2025
- Kerwin Vargas 90th minute equalizer earns point for CLTFC - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Rallies to Push FC Juárez to Shootout - FC Cincinnati
- Injury Update: Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- Sounders FC Takes on Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup 2025 Action on Sunday Night at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Colorado Rapids Sign Veteran Center Back Rob Holding - Colorado Rapids
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Kerwin Vargas 90th minute equalizer earns point for CLTFC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs Chivas Guadalajara: August 3, 2025
- CLTFC loses opening match of Leagues Cup 2025; faces Chivas on Sunday in pivotal match for both teams
- Panthers, Charlotte FC Partner with YMCA of Greater Charlotte to Expand Youth Sports Programming
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs FC Juárez: July 31, 2025