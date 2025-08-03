Injury Update: Lionel Messi

August 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF today has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health for Inter Miami CF captain Leo Messi.

Messi underwent medical tests to evaluate the extent of the muscle discomfort he experienced during last night's Leagues Cup match against Necaxa, which forced him to leave the field.

The results confirmed a minor muscle injury in his right leg. His medical clearance will depend on his clinical progress and response to treatment.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.