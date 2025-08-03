Injury Update: Lionel Messi
August 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF today has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health for Inter Miami CF captain Leo Messi.
Messi underwent medical tests to evaluate the extent of the muscle discomfort he experienced during last night's Leagues Cup match against Necaxa, which forced him to leave the field.
The results confirmed a minor muscle injury in his right leg. His medical clearance will depend on his clinical progress and response to treatment.
