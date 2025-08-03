Colorado Rapids Sign Veteran Center Back Rob Holding

August 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the signing of English defender Rob Holding to an 18-month contract through the 2026 season, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa. The 29-year-old center back joins the club via a free transfer following nearly a decade in England's topflight, including seven seasons with Arsenal FC and appearances in both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

"Rob is a composed, experienced defender who has competed at the highest levels of the game," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "His leadership and defensive quality will add real value to our back line. We're excited to add Rob to our group."

The Stalybridge, England, native spent seven seasons with Arsenal FC, where he went on to make 162 appearances across all competitions with the first team, recording five goals and one assist. During his time with the Gunners, he helped the club win two FA Cups and three FA Community Shields, starting in both the 2017 and 2020 FA Cup Final victories at Wembley Stadium. Holding also featured in both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League and scored twice in Premier League play, including his first league goal in a win over West Ham United in 2022.

Holding began his professional career with Bolton Wanderers, where he made 30 first-team appearances between 2015 and 2016, recording one goal and one assist. He also featured regularly for the club's reserve side, adding three goals in 25 appearances. He spent a brief loan stint at Bury FC in 2015, before returning to Bolton. Holding was named Bolton's Player of the Year in 2016 before earning a move to Arsenal later that summer.

Following his time at Arsenal, Holding signed with Crystal Palace in 2023. He made his first-team debut with the club before joining Sheffield United on loan for the second half of the 2024-25 season, where he made 11 appearances and contributed an assist in the EFL Championship.

At the international level, he has represented England at the youth level, earning five caps with the U-21 national team and helping the squad capture the 2016 Toulon Tournament title.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids sign defender Rob Holding to 18-month contract, through 2026, on a free transfer on August 3, 2025.

Rob Holding

Position: Defender

Pronunciation: ROB HOHLD-ing

Height: 6-2

Weight: 180

Birthdate: September 20, 1995

Birthplace: Stalybridge, England

Nationality: England







