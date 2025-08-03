Sporting KC Weekly

August 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City will host expansion side San Diego FC for the first time at 7:45 p.m. CT on Saturday at Children's Mercy Park as the club's annual Sporting Salutes theme night returns. Tickets are available via SeatGeek and the match-up with the Western Conference leaders will be available to watch on Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass subscription in addition to nationally-televised broadcasts on FS1 and FOX Deportes.

Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a SKCvSD watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 5:45 p.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ on Saturday.

Monday is the registration deadline for the 2025 Sporting Classic presented by Verizon. The youth soccer tournament will be held from Sept. 5-7 at Central Bank Sporting Complex, Compass Minerals Sporting Fields and Compass Minerals National Performance Center with boys and girls teams in the U8/U9 (2017/2016) to U14/U15 (2011/2010) age groups. For more information, visit SportingKCYouth.com.

Sporting KC Youth Soccer will host four-day summer camps beginning on Monday at Legacy Park in Lee's Summit, Mo., and Homefield in Olathe, Kan. The camps are open to boys and girls of all skill levels. For more information, visit SportingKCYouth.com.

Sporting KC Academy defender Luca Antongirolami has joined the U.S. Under-15 Boys' National Team for the 2025 Concacaf Boys U-15 Championship in Alajuela, Costa Rica. The U.S. will compete in Group B of League A with three group stage matches -- taking on Saudi Arabia (10 a.m. CT on Monday), Costa Rica (12 p.m. CT on Wednesday) and Canada (10 a.m. CT on Thursday) -- with the top two teams advancing to the semifinals on Saturday to play for a berth in the championship on Sunday. Matches will be streamed on Concacaf platforms.

Fans can take advantage of free shipping on orders over $49 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Monday with the code MLS49 (terms and exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City jerseys in men's, women's and youth sizes.

Sporting KC II will continue the MLS NEXT Pro campaign at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday against MNUFC 2 at RCTC Stadium in Rochester, Minn. The Frontier Division match-up will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and fans can also follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.

For news, videos, photos and instant updates from the club, follow Sporting Kansas City on X, Instagram and Facebook and download the official Sporting KC app.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.