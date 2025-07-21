Sporting KC Weekly

July 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City will travel north of the border to visit the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at 9:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at BC Place in British Columbia, Canada.

The Western Conference match-up will be available to watch with an MLS Season Pass or Apple TV+ subscription. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a VANvSKC watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 7:30 p.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ on Saturday.

Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Jack Kortkamp will participate in the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate at 7:30 p.m. CT tonight at Parmer Field at St. David's Performance Center as part of the MLS All-Star Week festivities in Austin, Texas. The East vs. West All-Star matchup will feature 44 of the best youth players in North America and the match will stream live on MLS' YouTube channel. Media assets from MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate will be available here.

Sporting Kansas City players will join club staff, as well as associates from team partner Dairy Farmers of America, for a volunteer event at Harvesters (3801 Topping Ave.) in Kansas City, Missouri from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The regional food bank serves a 27-county area in Missouri and Kansas to improve equitable access to nutritious food and address the root causes and impact of hunger. Sporting KC has been a longtime supporter of Harvesters, including a food drive earlier this year in conjunction with the Season Kickoff Block Party.

Fans can take advantage of 25% off savings at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Tuesday with the code 25MLS (terms and exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City jerseys in men's, women's and youth sizes.

Angel and German Castillo will represent Sporting Kansas City in the Special Olympics Unified Sports MLS All-Star Game presented by Coca-Cola at 9 a.m. CT on Wednesday. The Special Olympics Unified Sports East and West All-Star teams are comprised of players with intellectual disabilities (Special Olympics athletes) and without intellectual disabilities (Unified partners) teaming up to play a competitive match at Parmer Field at St. David's Performance Center.

Major League Soccer's Secondary Transfer Window will open on Thursday and will remain open until August 21. During the window, MLS clubs may request the International Transfer Certificate of a player under contract in another country or trade players within MLS.

Sporting Kansas City players will make a special appearance at Children's Mercy this Thursday from 2-3 p.m. to deliver custom-designed swaddle blankets co-branded with the Sporting KC and Children's Mercy logos for newborns in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). In addition, pediatric patients at Children's Mercy will also have the opportunity to slime a Sporting KC player as part of the hospital's annual summer camp week. Media interested in covering these activities should contact Children's Mercy Senior Manager of Media Relations Lisa Augustine at laugustine@cmh.edu.

Sporting Kansas City will support The Shadow Buddies Pink Party with volunteers, giveaways and a mascot appearance at 9 a.m. on Friday at Children's Mercy (3101 Broadway Blvd.) in Kansas City, Missouri. Pink Parties are hosted three times a year at the Turner Syndrome GreatHeighTS clinic to pamper local youth with makeup, hair, nails and fun crafts.

New four-week sessions of Sporting Stripes and Sporting Stars, early childhood soccer programs for 2-8 year olds, will start on Saturday at The Soccer Lot (2525 Jefferson St.) in Kansas City, Missouri and Homefield (2115 E. Kansas City Rd.) in Olathe, Kansas. For more information, visit SportingKCYouth.com.

Sporting KC II will continue the MLS NEXT Pro campaign at 9 p.m. CT on Sunday against LAFC 2 at Titan Stadium on the campus of California State University, Fullerton. The Western Conference match-up will be available to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com and fans can also follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.

For news, videos, photos and instant updates from the club, follow Sporting Kansas City on X, Instagram and Facebook and download the official Sporting KC app.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.