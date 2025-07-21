St. Louis CITY SC Acquires South Korean International Forward Sangbin Jeong from Minnesota United

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis CITY SC has acquired 23-year-old South Korean forward Sangbin Jeong in a cash-for-player trade with Minnesota United, in exchange for $1.6 million and up to $400,000 in conditional cash based on performance incentives. The Club will retain Sang-bin's U22 Initiative roster designation along with his current contract, which runs through the end of the 2025 season and includes a club option for 2026. Minnesota will retain a sell-on percentage of Sangbin on any future transfer.

"Sangbin is an exciting attacking player with great pace and creativity in the final third," said Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "He brings versatility to our attack, the ability to stretch defenses with his runs in behind, and a high work rate that fits perfectly with our intense style of play. We're always looking to add young, dynamic players with high potential, and we believe our system will allow him to showcase his qualities and reach another level in his development."

Sangbin joined Minnesota United in 2023 and went on to make 70 regular-season appearances for the Loons, scoring nine goals and adding two assists in 36 starts. Before arriving in MLS, he spent the 2022-23 season on loan with Grasshoppers Club Zürich in the Swiss Super League, where he made 15 appearances. A product of the Suwon Samsung Bluewings academy, Sangbin signed his first professional contract in 2020 and made 31 appearances across two K League seasons, tallying six goals and two assists.

Internationally, Sangbin has represented South Korea at the U17, U23, and senior levels. He made his senior debut in a 2021 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Sri Lanka, scoring in a 5-0 victory.

