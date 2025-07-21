Four CF Montréal Academy Players Called up to Canada U17 National Team

July 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal Academy players Mélyna Alexis, Kellyane Dumas, Maïka-Kim Guerrier and Marika Martineau have been selected for the Canadian U17 National Team.

The Canadian U17 team will take part in a Four Nations tournament in Mexico, featuring Costa Rica, the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Canadians will face the United States on Saturday, July 26, Mexico on Tuesday, July 29, and will conclude the tournament against Costa Rica on Friday, August 1.

Alexis, Dumas and Martineau all joined the CF Montréal Women's Program, co-founded by BMO, in 2023. Guerrier joined the Women's Program in 2024. Alexis, Dumas and Guerrier are products of AS Laval, while Martineau is a product of RS Beauport.

This marks Guerrier's very first selection at U17 level. Last year, she earned four caps at U15 level.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.