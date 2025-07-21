LA Galaxy to Host Toluca in 2025 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup on October 1

July 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Major League Soccer (MLS) and LIGA MX have unveiled details for the 2025 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup - the annual clash between the reigning MLS and LIGA MX Champions that showcases the ultimate rivalry across both countries.

The reigning MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy will host Campeon de Campeones winners Deportivo Toluca in the 2025 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup on Wednesday, Oct. 1 (7:30 p.m. PT) at Dignity Health Sports Park. The match will be streamed globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and broadcast on TelevisaUnivision in Mexico.

Tickets will go on sale starting Tuesday, July 22 at 10:00 a.m. PT on LAGalaxy.com/tickets. Fans are also encouraged to visit www.CampeonesCup.com to sign up for the latest information and to be part of an exclusive presale opportunity.

In its seventh edition, the Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup will feature the reigning 2024 MLS Cup champion, the LA Galaxy, who will look to become the first MLS club in California to lift the Campeones Cup trophy. The LA Galaxy will host Toluca, who defeated Club America 3-1 in the Campeón de Campeones match on July 20 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

MLS and LIGA MX are even with three wins a piece in Campeones Cup history, with Club America most recently defeating the Columbus Crew 5-4 in penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation. The LA Galaxy will aim to return championship bragging rights back to MLS for the first time since 2022.

Campeones Cup History

2025 LA Galaxy vs. Toluca Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

2024 Columbus Crew 1 (4), Club América 1 (5) Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH

2023 LAFC 0 (2), Tigres UANL 0 (4) BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

2022 New York City FC 2, Atlas FC 0 Yankee Stadium, New York, NY

2021 Columbus Crew 2, Cruz Azul 0 Lower.com Field, Columbus, OH

2019 Atlanta United 3, Club América 2 Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

2018 Toronto FC 1, Tigres UANL 3 BMO Field, Toronto, Canada

The 2025 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup is sponsored by Caterpillar, Dawn, Michelob ULTRA, and Old Spice. Fans in the United States, Mexico, Canada and more than 100 countries around the world will be able to watch the match on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, which is available on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices from Roku, Amazon, and Google, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. In addition, TelevisaUnivision will be the linear broadcast in Mexico for the match.

As part of their commitment to support positive change in local communities, the participating clubs and leagues will join forces to conduct various community service initiatives leading up to the championship event. Event details will be announced at a later date.

The Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup, together with Leagues Cup, are part of a larger partnership between the two most important soccer leagues in North America, MLS and LIGA MX. Launched in 2018, this partnership is rooted not only in the ultimate on-field rivalry, designed to strengthen the sport in the region, but by a true spirit of collaboration off it, with a focus on sharing best practices and on being a force for positive change in the local communities of both leagues.







