Nashville SC Notes Week of July 21, 2025
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club (14W-5L-5D), which moved into second place in Major League Soccer with its 1-0 win over Toronto FC last Saturday, will conclude its six-match July by visiting expansion side and Western Conference-leading San Diego FC (13W-7L-4D) for the first-ever meeting between the clubs at 9:30 p.m. CT on Friday, July 25. The Boys in Gold are 4W-1L-0D across all competitions this month.
Prior to the match in San Diego, midfielder Hany Mukhtar (four times), defender Andy Najar (first time), and forward Sam Surridge (first time) are representing Nashville SC at 2025 MLS All-Star Week in Austin, Texas. Surridge, who is tied with Inter Miami's Lionel Messi for the lead in MLS' Golden Boot race with 18 goals, will take part in the 2025 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T at 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday, July 22 from Q2 Stadium, airing free on Apple TV. Nashville SC's All-Star trio will then face off against All-Stars from LIGA MX, Mexico's top professional soccer league, on Wednesday, July 23 at 8 p.m. CT in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game at Q2 stadium, airing live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.
As part of the MLS All-Star festivities, U16 Nashville SC Academy defender Liam Devan will participate in the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate which features an East against West format at Parmer Field, home of Austin FC II, in Austin, Texas today, Monday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. CT and streaming live on MLS' YouTube channel and MLSsoccer.com.
Following its 2-1 win over Columbus Crew 2 last Friday at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium, Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will host Orlando City B at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, July 25 for its Space Night match.
MEDIA NOTES:
Nashville SC
set a new all-time high for MLS regular season wins in a single season (14) last Saturday against TOR
is off to its best start through 24 MLS matches at (14W-5L-5D, 47 points)
is unbeaten in 17 of its last 18 matches across all competitions (13W-1L-4D)
is second in the MLS and Eastern Conference standings (14W-5L-5D, 47 points) just one point behind CIN (48)
is tied with PHI for the best goal differential in MLS this season at +17
leads MLS this season with 49.25 expected goals (xG)
has conceded the third-fewest goals in MLS this season with 25 behind ATX (24) and league-leading PHI (23)
has the fourth-most goals in the Eastern Conference and sixth-most in MLS this season with 42 behind ORL (43), CHI (44), SJ (46), SD (47), and league-leading MIA (49)
has the second-most MLS goal contributions by defenders this season with 23 behind MIN (30)
is the only team in MLS to have two players with at least 19 goal contributions this season (Sam Surridge with 22, Hany Mukhtar with 19)
is tied with SD for the second-most 2025 MLS All-Stars with three (Hany Mukhtar, Andy Najar, and Sam Surridge) behind VAN with four
will play San Diego FC for the first time since the California side joined MLS this season
is 72W-57L-62D all-time (regular season + playoffs)
is 29W-38L-29D all-time on the road (regular season + playoffs)
is 19W-16L-18D all-time vs. Western Conference opponents (regular season + playoffs)
is 24W-11L-12D all-time on weekdays (regular season + playoffs)
is 2W-1L-1D all-time on Fridays (regular season + playoffs)
is 8W-11L-5D all-time during July (regular season)
Head Coach B.J. Callaghan is the only Nashville SC Head Coach to lead the club to 14 MLS regular season wins in a single season and 47 points in its first 24 matches of a season
Dan Lovitz leads the team and has played the second-most minutes in MLS this season with 2,158
Hany Mukhtar
is representing Nashville SC in his fourth MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 23
leads MLS this season with 49 shots on target
is fourth in MLS this season with 14.53 expected goals (xG) behind NYC's Alonso Martínez (15.55), CHI's Hugo Cuypers (16.92), and teammate Sam Surridge (18.44)
has the sixth-most goal contributions in MLS this season with 19 (11 goals, eight assists) behind league-leading Lionel Messi of MIA (27)
is tied for the sixth-most assists in MLS this season with eight behind league-leading Anders Dreyer of SD (15)
leads the team and is sixth in MLS this season in total distance covered with 167.77 miles
has played the fourth-most minutes in MLS this season with 2,120
Andy Najar
is representing Nashville SC in his first MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 23
leads MLS for the most goal contributions by a defender this season with 11 (goal, 10 assists)
leads all MLS defenders and Nashville SC and is tied for the fourth-most assists in the league this season with 10 behind league-leading Anders Dreyer of SD (15)
Sam Surridge
is representing Nashville SC in his first MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 23 and in his first All-Stars Skill Challenge presented by AT&T on Tuesday, July 22
is tied with MIA's Lionel Messi for the lead in MLS' Golden Boot race with 18 goals
became the 11th player in MLS history to record 18 goals in the first 24 matches of a season with his goal last Saturday against TOR
leads the team and is tied for the fourth most goal contributions in MLS this season with 22 behind league-leading Lionel Messi of MIA (27)
leads MLS this season with 18.44 expected goals (xG)
has played the fifth-most minutes in MLS this season with 2,087
Joe Willis
is second in MLS this season with nine clean sheets behind VAN's Yohei Takaoka (10)
recorded back-to-back shutouts for the second time this season with his clean sheet last Saturday against TOR
is tied 10th all-time in MLS for regular season shutouts with 76
