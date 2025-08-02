Nashville SC Battles Back from Two Goals Down for 2-2 Draw with English Premier League's Aston Villa FC

August 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







Nashville, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club earned a 2-2 draw in an international friendly with English Premier League (EPL) side Aston Villa Football Club in its first-ever match against an EPL club Saturday afternoon at GEODIS Park. The Boys in Gold battled back from a 2-0 deficit with second-half goals from United States Men's Youth National Team (USMYNT) midfielder Matthew Corcoran and Major League Soccer Most Valuable Player candidate and Golden Boot leader Sam Surridge.

Aston Villa opened the scoring with a header from English National Team striker Ollie Watkins via a cross from French National Team defender Lucas Digne in the 18 th minute. Netherlands National Team winger Donyell Malen put the Villans up 2-0 in the 64 th minute with club U21 midfielder Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba providing the assist.

Matthew Corcoran cut the lead in half in the 75 th minute when he scored off of a through ball from Surridge. The former Premier League striker leveled the score 10 minutes later in the 85 th minute to earn the draw for the Boys in Gold.

Nashville SC goals:

Matthew Corcoran 75' goal

Sam Surridge 85' goal

Aston Villa goals:

Ollie Watkins 18' goal

Donyell Malen 64' goal

Next up: Nashville SC will resume its chase for the MLS Supporters' Shield when it visits St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, Aug. 9 in its second of three straight regular season road matches and the second-ever meeting between the clubs.

Box score:                  

Nashville SC vs. Aston Villa Football Club

Aug. 2, 2025 - GEODIS Park

Final score:               

NSH: 2

AVFC: 2

Scoring summary:

AVFC: Ollie Watkins (A: Lucas Digne) 18'

AVFC: Donyell Malen (A: Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba) 64'

NSH: Matt Corcoran (A: Sam Surridge) 75'

NSH: Sam Surridge 85'

Discipline:

AVFC: Boubacar Kamara (Caution) 32'

NSH: Josh Bauer (Caution) 82'

Lineups:

NSH starters: Brian Schwake (Xavier Valdez 46'); Josh Bauer, Jack Maher (Andy Najar 46'. Isaiah Jones 76'), Wyatt Meyer (Jordan Knight 62'), Jeisson Palacios (Chris Applewhite 46'); Gastón Brugman (Patrick Yazbek 46'), Bryan Acosta, Alex Muyl (Matthew Corcoran 46'), Jonathan Pérez (Adem Sipić 76'); Ahmed Qasem (Jacob Shaffelburg 46'), Teal Bunbury (Sam Surridge 62')

Substitutes: Eddi Tagseth

AVFC starters: Emiliano Martinez (Joe Gauci 63') ; Matty Cash (Tyrone Mings 46'), Lamare Bogarde (Samuel Iling Jr.     63'), Lucas Digne (Ian Maatsen 46', Travis Patterson 80'), Pau Torres (Ezri Konsa 46') ; Emiliano Buendia (Jamaldeen Jimoh-Aloba 46'), Amadou Onana (John McGinn 46'), Leon Bailey (Triston Rowe 63'), Jacob Ramsey (Morgan Rogers  46') ; Ollie Watkins (Donyell Malen 46'), Boubacar Kamara (Youri Tielemans 46')

Substitutes: Marco Bizot          

Weather: 82 and cloudy







Major League Soccer Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.