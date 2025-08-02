Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs Chivas Guadalajara: August 3, 2025

August 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC continues its three-match Leagues Cup homestand at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday against Chivas de Guadalajara. Both team's enter Sunday's match having drop their first match of Phase One, respectively, and aim to get back on track. Charlotte FC dropped their first match, 4-1, to FC Juarez at home, while Chivas fell to the New York Red Bulls, 1-0, at Sports Illustrated Stadium. The Crown and Chivas clash for a Sunday night primetime match at 7:50 p.m. ET and can be seen live on AppleTV+, MLS Season Pass, FS1, TUDN and Univision.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's match:

Match: Charlotte FC vs. Chivas Guadalajara

When: Sunday, August 3

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

Kickoff: 7:50 p.m. ET

Listen: WFNZ 92.7 FM (English) & WOLS 106.1 FM (Spanish)

Leagues Cup Phase One MLS Table:

1. Seattle Sounders FC (1 GP, 3 points, +7 GD)

2. Portland Timbers (1 GP, 3 points, +4 GD)

3. LA Galaxy (1 GP, 3 points, +3 GD)

4. Minnesota United FC (1 GP, 3 points, +3 GD)

17. Charlotte FC (1 GP, 0 points, -3 GD)

18. New York City FC (1 GP, 0 points, -3 GD)

Charlotte FC's five-match unbeaten streak was snapped Thursday night, falling 4-1 to FC Juarez. Despite the loss, Israeli striker Idan Toklomati continued as one of the most in-form forwards in the league scoring his sixth goal in the last eight matches across all competitions. Toklomati, however, picked up a red card in the 80th minute and was sent off for the rest of the match and will be missed for at least the Chivas match.

Nathan Byrne returned to the pitch for the first time in three-and-a-half months, as he logged 62 minutes for The Crown. Byrne has been a crucial part to both the backline and the team as the Club was 5-2-1 prior to his injury and 7-9-1 while he was out and recovering. The Leagues Cup will continue to help him and the rest of the backline get back to their early- season form.

Even though the defensive side of the ball has been a struggle, Charlotte FC continues to show it can score. Thursday night, The Crown tallied its 18th- straight match with at least one goal, showing that it continues to be in matches. During that 18-match stretch, Charlotte FC has recorded 12 multi- goal performances.bidden.







