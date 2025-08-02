Timbers Earn Back-To-Back Leagues Cup Shutout Wins with 1-0 Victory Over QuerÉtaro F.C. at Providence Park

August 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers earned back-to-back Leagues Cup shutout wins with tonight's 1-0 victory over Liga MX's Querétaro F.C. at Providence Park. Cristhian Paredes scored the lone goal of the night in the first half. Portland currently sits atop the Leagues Cup table and will close out Phase One against Club América in Austin, Texas on August 6.

Back-to-back Leagues Cup Wins

Tonight's result marked Portland's second straight Leagues Cup shutout victory after earning a 4-0 win over Atlético de San Luis on Wednesday night. The Timbers improved their record in the competition to 5-3-0 with tonight's win. Next up, Portland will travel to Austin, Texas for their final Phase One match of the international tournament against Liga MX's Club América on Wednesday, August 6, at Q2 Stadium. The top four MLS teams and top four Liga MX sides advance to the quarterfinals. The champion and the second and third-place finishers qualify for the Concacaf Champions League and have an opportunity to earn a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Paredes En Fuego

Timbers midfielder Cristhian Paredes netted his second goal of the year, scoring in back-to-back starts after recording a first half goal at LAFC in MLS play on July 25. Making his 22nd appearance on the year (six starts), Paredes clocked a full 90-minute shift against Querétaro, registering a team-leading two shots on target and earning Man of the Match for his eventual game winner.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Cristhian Paredes, 36th minute: Cristhian Paredes found a loose ball in the box off a Timbers corner kick and finished the play with a shot from the center of the six-yard area.

Notes

The Portland Timbers earned back-to-back Leagues Cup shutout wins. Tonight's win puts the Timbers atop the Leagues Cup table.

With the win, the Timbers secured their fifth-ever Leagues Cup victory. Portland improved its record in the competition to 5-3-0 with tonight's win. Timbers midfielder Cristhian Paredes scored the game-winning goal. Paredes has scored a goal in back-to-back starts. Paredes registered a team-leading two shots on target and earned Man of the Match for his eventual game winner.

James Pantemis recorded his fifth clean sheet of 2025. Portland has tallied three straight shutouts across all competitions.

Next Game

The Timbers will travel to Austin, Texas for their third and final Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One match as they face` Liga MX's Club América at Q2 Stadium on Wednes day, August 6. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish and national broadcast on FS1, with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers vs. Querétaro F.C. - Leagues Cup 2025 - Phase One

August 2, 2025 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 1 0 1

Querétaro F.C. 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

POR: Paredes, 36

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Kelsy (caution), 35

POR: Smith (caution), 39

QRO: Perlaza (caution), 45

QRO: Perlaza (caution, ejection), 45+1

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D E. Miller, D McGraw (D Fory, 68), D K. Miller Š, D Zuparic, D Smith (F Guerra, 46), M Paredes, M Ayala (M Ortiz, 46), F Fernandez (M Santos, 80), F Lassiter, F Kelsy (F Mora, 46)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Crépeau, GK Muse, D Surman, D Mosquera

TOTAL SHOTS: 7 (Paredes, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Paredes, 2); FOULS: 8 (Smith, 3); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 5, SAVES: 2

QRO: GK Allison, D Perlaza, D Mendoza, D Manzanares, D Villanueva, D Piñuelas, M Escamilla (M Gómez, 82), M Armenta, M Pérez (M Robles, 46), M González (M Julio, 72), F Cisneros (D Hernández, 46)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Hernández, GK Arellano, D Partida, D Vélez, M Rodríguez, M Medina, M Valenzuela, M Gutiérrez

TOTAL SHOTS: 6 (González, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (two players tied, 1); FOULS: 15 (Perlaza, 4); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 1

Referee: Jesus Lopez

Assistant Referees: Jorge Sanchez, Michel Morales

Fourth Official: Marco Ortiz

VAR: Diana Stephanía Pérez Borja

Attendance: 13,355

