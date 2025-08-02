FC Cincinnati Acquire Ayoub Jabbari on Loan from French Club Grenoble

August 2, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati have acquired Moroccan forward Ayoub Jabbari (pronunciation: eye-OOB juh-BAR-ee) on loan from Grenoble of the French Ligue 2, the club announced today. Jabbari, 25, joins the Orange and Blue through the end of the 2025 season, with the club retaining an option to complete a transfer, and will occupy an International Roster Slot.

"We're excited to welcome Ayoub to the club," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "His physicality, work rate, and hold up play will be a valuable addition to our team. We expect him to be an immediate character fit within our group, and we look forward to him joining us in Cincinnati."

The 6-foot-4-inch forward has scored 14 goals in nearly 100 professional appearances in Europe. In his most recent season with Grenoble, he scored three goals in 26 league appearances. Prior to his stint with Grenoble, he scored three goals in 18 appearances in 2023-24 with Paris FC of Ligue 2.

Jabbari's 2022-23 campaign was spent with Spanish side Racing Santander and their B-side in the Spanish Segunda Federación, where he netted six goals and two assists in 25 appearances.

Jabbari made his professional debut in February 2020 for French club SM Caen B. He spent his youth career with AS FAR in his hometown of Rabat, Morocco. He becomes the second Moroccan international to join FC Cincinnati (Adrien Regattin, 2020).

TRANSACTION: On August 2, 2025, FC Cincinnati acquire Ayoub Jabbari on loan from Grenoble of the French Ligue 2 through the end of the 2025 season, with the club retaining an option to complete a transfer.

AYOUB JABBARI

Pronunciation: eye-OOB juh-BAR-ee

Position: Forward

Height: 6'4''

Birthdate: January 30, 2000 (25)

Birthplace: Rabat, Morocco

Nationality: Moroccan

How Acquired: Via loan from Grenoble of the French Ligue 2.







